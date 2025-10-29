Metro Legal Director is 'deeply concerned' after seeing NewsChannel 5 investigation of towing company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many viewers reached out after our recent NewsChannel 5 investigation into Priority Wrecker Service to share their own experiences with the tow truck company, a company that we discovered is not supposed to even be doing business in Nashville.

And many of those same viewers wanted to know what could be done to stop the tow company.

"I've been in the towing business over 30 years," Mark Shackleford, Vice President of the Tennessee Tow Truck Association, told NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Shackleford, who owns a tow company in Chattanooga, told us, "We saw your story in Nashville."

That story was our recent investigation into Priority Wrecker Service. And Shackleford was not at all happy with what we'd found.

"It definitely, you know, puts egg on the face for the industry and the guys that work hard at doing the right thing," he explained.

In our reporting last week, Richard Rooker, the director of Metro's Transportation Licensing Commission, told us, "They (Priority Wrecker Service) do not have a permit to operate in Davidson County."

"And, yet they are operating in Davidson County?" we suggested.

"Yes, they are," Rooker confirmed.

And without that permit, Priority Wrecker is not supposed to be doing business in Nashville.

Metro's Transportation Licensing Commission has repeatedly turned down Priority's request for a permit, and the company's owner, Jonathan Maye, has repeatedly been told to keep his trucks out of Nashville.

At one of the commission's meetings, the board admonished Maye, "You need to follow the rules. You need to follow the law."

But we found that Priority advertises that it serves Nashville.

And when Gabriel Allensworth wanted his car towed across Davidson County in August, Priority Wrecker was more than willing to take the job.

Allensworth told us, "I've never experienced anything like this."

He went on to describe what happened.

"He (the tow truck driver) said it was going to be $525 to take it from where we are to Antioch."

"$525 to tow your car from Bellevue to Antioch?" we asked.

"Yes," he replied.

Allensworth and his father said the company demanded that money in cash, and because the two were not carrying $500 with them, the tow truck driver who had already loaded up the car then just drove off.

"Wait," we said to Allensworth, "He (the driver) decided to go ahead and leave?"

"Yes."

"With your car?" we wondered.

"Yes," again confirmed.

And Allensworth said Priority wouldn't release his car until he forked over more than $1300.

After this story, we got dozens of emails from people who described similar experiences with Priority Wrecker, many of whom wanted to know what could be done.

Richard Rooker with Metro's Transportation and Licensing Commission told us, "There's nothing we can do to stop them."

But after our report, Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz told us, “I have seen your story and am deeply concerned. I’ve also heard from members of the community who say they have been victimized."

Dietz went on to say that, "The Law Department is now actively exploring all options, including communicating with the Consumer Protection Division of the Tennessee Attorney General’s office.”

Dietz asked that anyone with complaints about Priority Wrecker contact the AG's Office.

We know the company had already been on the AG's radar, as even before our investigation, the office had received nearly two dozen complaints, many claiming Priority Wrecker failed to give estimates, demanded cash on the spot, held vehicles hostage, and overcharged for services.

So why, drivers wanted to know, was Priority still allowed to operate?

Mark Shackleford is hopeful that this will now change.

"I hope it's definitely an eye opener for the powers that be that can help the tow (companies) across the state. And, I also, you know, hope that it protects the consumers, more so than us," he explained.

To file a complaint with the TN Attorney General's Office, click here.

And we'd like to hear from you if you were a customer of Priority Wrecker. You can email Jennifer.Kraus@newschannel5.com.

