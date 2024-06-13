Metro Nashville police arrest 'OnlyFans cop' Sean Herman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police arrested Sean Herman this morning on two counts of felony official misconduct for taking part in the OnlyFans skit last month.

Herman was on duty on April 26, when he was seen groping the woman in the video. At first, It wasn’t clear if he was on duty or not, but Herman was seen wearing his full uniform and had his squad car with him.

Police said Chief John Drake directed that the investigation continue after Herman was fired, resulting in his indictment.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first broke the story after getting tips sent to us about a possible MNPD officer in an OnlyFans video. Apparently, MNPD already caught wind of the video the day before and immediately began investigating.

Herman was fired shortly after, since he was already on a “Last Chance” agreement for prior infractions with fellow officers.

Herman’s bond was set at $3,000.

He was with the department for three years before his firing.