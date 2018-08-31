Metro Schools Faces New Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Schools faces yet another graphic sexual harassment lawsuit.

The latest was filed by former administrator Vanessa Garcia.

In the federal lawsuit, Garcia alleges inappropriate touching and comments by Mo Carrasco, a longtime friend of Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph.

A school board member told Joseph about the allegations, but he failed to order an Human Resources investigation until Garcia filed a formal complaint.

Carrasco resigned during that investigation.

Garcia's lawsuit accuses Metro Schools of creating a "sexually hostile work environment, retaliation and [a] retaliatory hostile work environment."

Among the troubling allegations, the lawsuit says Carrasco "would call Plaintiff 'Baby' and 'Darling' and would always eye her body up and down. He would call her at night on numerous occasions to ask non-work questions like 'How are you doing?' He would tell her the details about his sex life with other MNPS employees."

You can read the lawsuit below:

Special Section:

NC5 Investigates: Metro Schools