MNPS Hires Law Firm To Investigate HR Practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The sexual harassment scandal inside Metro Schools now has the district hiring lawyers to take a look at its human resources practices - and it could cost you a lot more money.

That scandal was first exposed by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Tuesday night, the Metro School Board approved a $100,000 contract with the Nashville law firm, Bone McAllester Norton.

The law firm will look at how the district investigated John F. Kennedy Middle School principal Dr. Sam Braden and other cases, then make recommendations on how to improve those investigations.

“We are looking at what we’ve done to make sure it was done correctly and, if something wasn’t done correctly, make sure we put practices in place to fix it,” said Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph

The Metro auditors office also revealed to the School Board that it has received other complaints related to the school system’s H-R practices.

Those complaints are still being investigated.

