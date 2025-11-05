Metro Women's Caucus calls for more changes at Nashville's 911 emergency comms center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Women's Caucus said it is not going to stop pressing for changes at Nashville's 911 Center.

As we have reported, the group of council members has been voicing concerns for months now about the Emergency Communications Director as well as the working conditions at the emergency call center.

On Wednesday morning, the group laid out a new list of demands as they were joined by a current 911 employee who said she's thrilled by what the caucus is doing.

"What we’re dealing with here is a chronic issue of abuse. It is abuse of power and this administration has been complicit in that," Metro Councilwoman Joy Styles asserted Wednesday morning at a press conference held in front of the old Metro Courthouse.

Styles was joined by fellow council member Olivia Hill, as the two, representing the Metro Women's Caucus, continued the group's call for change at Metro's 9-1-1 Center.

Employees have complained about 911 director Steve Martini and his management style amid allegations of harassment and retaliation.

Earlier in our reporting, former dispatcher Tricia Eby described what concerned her most about working there and cited instances of intimidation and bullying.

Eby shared a recording with us of a meeting she had with Martini where he can be heard saying, "No , it’s being a jerk, Trish. There’s a huge difference in between speaking bluntly and being a jerk and you’re falling firmly in part two, right?"

Later in the conversation, he continued, "I need you to understand that I’m not playing games here with you OK? The situation is bad enough for you to be here. If I had enough support under 6.7. I would fire you now."

And Hannah McGuire said, as of Wednesday, things have not changed.

"The toxicity at the ECD is current, ongoing, and permitted," McGuire said.

McGuire is a current 911 Center employee. She's been a dispatcher and trainer for the last two years.

"I love my job, but it has been made more difficult by the culture, cultivated, tolerated, and encouraged by Director Martini," she explained.

After getting complaints, Metro hired an outside company in 2023 to survey employees.

And then earlier this year, after the complaints continued, the Women's Caucus asked for another survey which had similar findings to the first survey.

Among the issues: "Lack of Support," "Poor Communication," and a "Toxic Work Culture."

McGuire said despite the media attention and support from council members, little to nothing has changed.

"Martini is aware of complaints of HR investigations, taking too long or not being done at all," she said.

Joy Styles told reporters something has to give.

"We have paid over $20,000 for him to get professional coaching. That's since the report from two years ago. And here we sit today and we are still saying he’s a problem and we are still paying for the coaching. The coaching isn’t working," Styles suggested.

The Women's Caucus is now calling for Martini to be disciplined. They also want training employees to receive more pay and that employees be alerted before major operational changes are put in place and be given the chance to offer suggestions.

"These are not difficult things and seem very easily implemented, but were ignored," Styles stated.

The Women's Caucus asked that the Mayor's Office and 911 Director Steve Martini implement these changes within the next 90 days.

Meanwhile, Mayor O'Connell was asked about this today and said, "We take every concern seriously" and "we are eager to protect employees and make sure that their concerns are followed up on."

He also made clear that employees with legitimate concerns will be fully protected from retaliation if they come forward.

PREVIOUS RELATED REPORTING:

911 Dispatcher complaints prompt calls for firing of emergency communications director

