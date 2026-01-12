Metropolis agrees to nearly $9 million settlement with Tennessee AG over parking lot issues

If you've ever tried to park in Nashville, you probably are familiar with Metropolis Technologies. The California-based company manages parking lots in and around the downtown area and we have reported for years on the ongoing problems that folks have had with Metropolis.

Now, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has confirmed that the company has agreed to a massive legal settlement with the state of Tennessee, totaling nearly $9 million.

According to court filings, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and his office opened an investigation into Metropolis in late 2023, after hearing, as we had, from consumers who had been overcharged and some even charged for parking when their cars were no where near the lot.

The AG's investigation found that certain business practices of Metropolis violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act.

And in an agreement that was filed in court late Friday, Metropolis agreed to pay the state $6.5 million. Some of that money will go to customers who never received refunds that they should have. And their claims can dates all of the way back to July 1, 2021.

Metropolis has also agreed to set up what they're calling the Tennessee Parking Program under which the company will provide $2.25 million worth of free parking to customers in Nashville, Knoxville and Memphis. How this will work is that Metropolis will give drivers a promotional code for free parking at participating lots. Each driver can use that code which is worth $15 up to two times. Metropolis will notify existing customers through email about the program and how to get the codes.

Under the agreement, Metropolis going forward must also make sure there is clear and conspicuous signage at its lots with the current pricing for parking.

The company's customer support line must be staffed by people who can assist customers with problems issues.

Metropolis may not imply any sort of affiliation with any city or government agency when trying to collect fines.

The company cannot charge for parking if car leaves within 15 minutes.

And, Metropolis must work to improve its license plate reader technology to reduce the number of times people are erroneously charged.

Later this morning, I'll be meeting with General Skrmetti to talk about this settlement...and later tonight, I'll break down what this settlement could mean for you.

