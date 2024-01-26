Millersville fires new police chief, days after firing city manager and city attorney

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millersville city officials have now fired their new police chief, just days after firing their city manager and city attorney.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned that Millersville fired police chief Rob Richman, and some city leaders say there was no explantion. Richman was first sworn in as chief last month after former police chief Melvin Brown resigned.

This is all after a heated commissioners meeting on Tuesday, where city officials were seen shouting over one another before voting 3-2 to fire city manager Scott Avery.

Interim city manager Tina Tobin was appointed the same night and would go on to fire city attorney Jack Freedle the very next day.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates later received a copy of Freedle’s termination letter, which listed no cause for his dismissal.

Commissioner Cristina Templet was among those who criticized her colleagues for not offering any explanation for these terminations.

“Why do they think that as elected officials, they don’t need to give our constituents a reason for why they’re doing things? We’re here to serve the constituents. It’s not the other way around,” Templet said.

Mayor Tommy Long told the packed house on Tuesday that Avery had already served at least a year with the city, which meant commissioners had no obligation to give him an explanation for why he was being let go.

Long spoke with NewsChannel 5 Investigates on Friday and explained that the people of Millersville were eager for change.

“The meeting Tuesday night was doing what the people of Millersville wanted. They wanted change. It didn’t have anything to do with whether Scott Avery liked me, or I liked him. It was based on the voter turnout and the way the voting came in,” Long said.

Newly elected commissioner Alisa Huling was sworn in on Tuesday, and 15 minutes later, was a part of the vote to oust Avery.

Long said he wasn't surprised by what happened, because he believed most voters knew that electing Huling meant Avery was most likely not going to keep his job.

“Everybody knew that if Alisa got elected, that Scott Avery would leave. That’s the reason that Alisa got the votes that she did. In my opinion and my opinion only,” Long said.

Long said that once Avery was gone, his replacement decided to fire the city attorney and the new police chief, because she felt a change was necessary.

Millersville has now seen four police chiefs either resign or lose their jobs since 2021. Tobin is also the third city manager to serve in that time.

The city has faced scrutiny over the years for its handling of the police department and several discrimination lawsuits, some of which were filed by former officers.

Last year, NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered that the city’s top cops were not certified, but still worked full-time hours.

We sent our findings to the POST Commission which oversees law enforcement in the state, and investigators determined that the department was not in compliance with state law.

Former Police Chief Melvin Brown and Assistant Police Chief Glenn Alred both resigned from their positions during the POST investigation.

Avery was their supervisor at the time, and he took responsibility for timecard issues we brought to his attention, which he later said was an oversight on his behalf.

NewsChannel5 Investigates asked Long what he thinks of criticism that the city is perceived to be unstable after multiple high-profile terminations or resignations.

“Elections have consequences. We’ve got a new city manager. People want change and I think she’s going to try to honor what the people wanted. We’re going in a new direction,” Long said.

Templet has requested an ethics investigation over the handling of Avery’s exit and says she’s had to console employees who were visibly upset by these changes.

Long says he’s spoken to city staff and explained that this new direction had nothing to do with discipline, and everything to do with the results of this past election.