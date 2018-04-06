MNPS Bosses Bypass School Board On Questionable Contracts

When Dr. Shawn Joseph worked for a school district in Maryland, he appeared in a Performance Matters video, touting the benefits of a product that helps educators track student progress.
The company also offers a second product to help track professional development training for teachers.
So when Joseph got hired as Metro's director of schools, he convinced school board members to approve two contracts with the company -- without looking at any potential competitors. MNPS piggy-backed on contracts awarded by two other districts.
Joseph's office has given conflicting information about what happened, and attempts to clarify those answers have not been successful.
Altogether, the Board approved language that said the two contracts would not exceed $1.1 million dollars, but the contracts came out to more than $1.8 million.
"The director does not employ the board, the board employs the director," Glover said. "And, so, for the director to be blatant and treat the board with this amount of disrespect, quite frankly, is unacceptable."
"Is it something nefarious or something that they are trying to do that is not above board?" asked education blogger T.C. Weber. "I don't know without more evidence. I can't assign blame. But I can tell you that it is, at the very least, sloppy."
NewsChannel 5 Investigates also uncovered questions about contracts for so-called credit recovery to help students make up courses they've failed.
Glover questioned how one company could win a bidding process one month, then lose it the next month.
"Why even go through an RFP?" he asked. "It's stupid, but apparently they don't have a problem just spending money any time they want to spend money at the administration over there. We don't have that money. The city does not have that money."
As for questions about how one company could win a contract, then lose it a month later, the district never answered that question after several days of asking. (Read the responses here.)
Metro Schools public information officer Michelle Michaud told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that she was just too busy Friday to answer that question.