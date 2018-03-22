Moreland Informant Pleads Guilty, Agrees To Testify

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman who worked alongside former Davidson County Judge Casey Moreland has pled guilty to two felony counts.

Nan Casey admitted to conspiracy to commit theft and embezzling money from the Drug Court Foundation as well as destroying documents with an intent to obstruct a federal investigation.

She worked as a member of the Davidson County General Sessions Drug Court and was Director of Court Foundation Center.

The Plea Agreement states she faces up to five years in prison for the theft and up to twenty years for destroying documents.

It also states if the government determines that Casey has provided "substantial assistance" in the "investigation and prosecution of another person who has committed an offense" then the government shall ask the court for leniency when it is time for her to be sentenced.

Casey allowed the FBI to secretly record conversations she had with former judge Moreland in February.

In those conversations she detailed how she and Moreland took cash payments from self-pay clients.

The recorded conversations led to additional charges of theft and obstruction of justice against Moreland.

He was arrested earlier in March, and a federal judge revoked his bond.

Moreland now faces a total of ten federal charges and must stay in jail until his scheduled trial in June.