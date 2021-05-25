Murder conviction from 2000 could be exonerated after another man is arrested for the crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police arrested a man for a murder on Tuesday morning that another man has already served time for.

But this time, police say they finally have the guy who did it.

Calvin Atchison now faces homicide charges for the death of Velma Tharpe in the summer of 2000. Her body was found in an alley in North Nashville and an autopsy showed she'd died from blunt force trauma and possible strangulation. It appeared that she'd also been sexually assaulted.

Three years after her murder, 28-year-old Paul Shane Garrett pleaded guilty to killing her - and he served 15 years in prison for it. But this case is raising questions about exactly how detectives and the District Attorney's Office at the time handled the case. There was never any evidence or witnesses tying Garrett to the crime scene.

It turns out, that before Garrett pleaded guilty, detectives and the DA's Office knew that the DNA evidence found on the victim did not match Garrett. A year after Garrett went to prison, the TBI notified detectives and the DA that they had identified the man that the DNA belonged to. It was Calvin Atchison.

But neither police nor the DA's Office followed up on the new information.

In 2011, Cold Case Detective Mike Roland and Pat Postiglione stumbled onto the DNA match while investigating a series of unsolved murders. After doing some digging, both long-time detectives were convinced that Garrett was innocent and Atchison was the killer. Not only was Atchison a perfect DNA match, but they had many concerns with the way the two original detectives, Ron Dunaway and EJ Bernard, handled or perhaps mishandled the case. They took their findings to the DA's Office which conducted their own investigation. Then-ADA Kathy Morante urged then-District Attorney Torry Johnson to move to exonerate Garrett. But Johnson said while he no longer had confidence in Garrett's conviction, his office argued that Garrett had agreed to plead guilty and fought to exonerate Garrett.

Last year, Detective Roland asked now District Attorney General Glenn Funk's Conviction Review Unit to take another look at the case and found convincing evidence that Garrett did not commit the murder and Atchison did. The DA's office is now supporting Garrett's legal efforts to be exonerated.

The DA recently presented the case to the grand jury and on Tuesday morning, SWAT officers took Atchison into custody and brought him into jail shortly before 11 a.m. He faces one count of first-degree premeditated murder.