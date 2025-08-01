Murfreesboro rejects landfill settlement: 'I would rather fight'

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro City Council members voted unanimously to reject a proposed settlement with Middle Point Landfill, choosing instead to continue their nearly three-year-long lawsuit against the facility's operators.

The decision came after several council members expressed distrust toward the landfill operators, citing broken promises about emissions control and preventing runoff into the nearby East Fork Stones River.

Meaning any new promises made in a settlement should also face scrutiny.

Council members acknowledged that they could still lose if they brought the lawsuit to court, but some expressed that they "would rather fight" if it meant holding the landfill accountable.

NewsChannel5 Investigates first shared details of the proposed settlement last week, which would have established a partnership between the city and Middle Point's parent companies, BFI Waste Systems and Republic, to address potential contamination from the landfill.

That rejected settlement would have required treatment systems for PFAS chemicals, an odor management plan, and a new joint complaint portal, but city officials say this settlement did not go far enough.

City officials sent the following statement:

“The proposed settlement with Republic/BFI would have only applied to the landfill’s impact on air and water quality, not Republic/BFI’s desire to expand. In a separate vote, the City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing any expansion of landfill capacity, either horizontally onto the closed Rutherford County landfill property or vertically, increasing the height to lengthen its lifetime.

This decision to reject the settlement reflects the City's unwavering commitment to its citizens and the environment. Though the proposed settlement contains the most favorable terms that Republic/BFI would agree to, the Council believes that these did not go far enough to protect citizens' air and water.

The City believes the best way to safeguard residents' lives and property is to present the case to a jury. Republic/BFI has not demonstrated to the Council through the settlement that it could reliably control the air and water pollution from the landfill, and considering its history, that Republic/BFI would follow through on its promises.

Rejecting this settlement will allow the City to pursue a just remedy for its citizens in a court of law. The City stands willing to fight to stop the harm that this landfill has caused, and continues to cause, our community.”

Council members also voiced concerns that accepting the settlement would not require Middle Point Landfill operators to acknowledge any wrongdoing and might be used as leverage to secure expansion approval from Rutherford County officials.

In a separate unanimous vote, the City Council passed a resolution opposing any expansion of the landfill, either horizontally onto closed Rutherford County landfill property or vertically to increase its height.

A Middle Point spokesperson sent the following statement after Thursday night’s vote:

“We respect the Murfreesboro City Council's process, but the proposed settlement was the result of hard work, sound judgment, and significant resources on both sides. We are confident in the facts that support our position and will evaluate next steps."

It wasn't immediately clear last week which side presented the settlement, with both suggesting this was a mutual proposal brought forward through attorneys.

The latest developments follow years of legal battles between Middle Point Landfill and the city of Murfreesboro, involving a lawsuit that was later amended to include more alleged EPA violations.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates also uncovered years of reports that documented the amount of methane escaping the landfill was well beyond state and federal limits.

Middle Point operators offered more in-depth answers in an exclusive interview from the top of the landfill in 2023.

After being denied an expansion appeal, Middle Point General Manager Mike Classen declared the region was facing a trash crisis with only a few years left before the area would have to find someplace else to store its trash.

Earlier this year, Classen announced an expansion plan with incentives valued at $1.13 billion in exchange for allowing Middle Point (Republic Services) to expand toward the old county landfill nearby.

Recently, Murfreesboro voted to annex the landfill property, giving officials more monitoring control without assuming responsibility for day-to-day operations.

City officials have previously claimed the landfill accepted various waste types that contaminated local waterways, producing foul odors and resulting in more than 2,000 complaints to the city's portal.

The city sought an injunction that would halt operations until the smell and river discharge issues could be resolved.

Middle Point has consistently denied the allegations, calling them "frivolous and baseless claims" and suggesting other sources could be responsible for any groundwater runoff.

"BFI condemns Plaintiff's blatant disregard for the use of judicial resources and the legal process by bringing forth a legal claim displaying a clear lack of legal precedent, facts, or merit in a cheap ploy to generate media attention and scapegoat the Defendants," the company stated.