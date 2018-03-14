Nashville Bike Week Founder Gets Jail Time In Tennessee On Unrelated Charges

Fair
Michael Leffingwell appears in a Kentucky court in June of 2017.
NASHVILLE, Tn. - The man behind the failed Nashville Bike Week and at the center of a recent NewsChannel 5 investigation was sentenced to nine months behind bars in Tennessee.
Michael Leffingwell was the man behind the music and motorcycle festival that was supposed to be held last fall, but never happened.
It was originally supposed to be held at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Humphreys County, but that and at least four other locations eventually fell through.
The NewsChannel 5 investigation found Leffingwell was wanted in nearly half a dozen states at the same time he was promoting the event. After serving time in Kentucky on unrelated charges, Leffingwell was moved to Maury County. Now a judge there has revoked his probation in another unrelated theft case where he'd stolen more than a thousand dollars.
Leffingwell has not faced any charges however in relation to Nashville Bike Week. It's estimated that he sold more than a million dollars worth of tickets, but refused to provide refunds to most of his customers.