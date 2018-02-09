Nashville Mayor: 'I Just Want To Make It Right'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Mayor Megan Barry says she's prepared to write a check if investigators question any of her use of taxpayer money.

Her comments, in an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 5 Investigates, come amid two separate investigations stemming from her two-year affair with her police bodyguard.

While the mayor insisted she did nothing illegal, she said it comes down to this.

"I just want to make it right -- whatever right looks like for the citizens," Barry said.

The latest interview came just eight days after her stunning admission to NewsChannel 5 about her affair with police Sergeant Rob Forrest.

That relationship quickly became the focus of a TBI investigation.

Then, this week, the Metro Council voted to create a special committee to investigate Forrest's huge overtime claims, as well as his expenses for travel that took them to France and Greece.

Barry returned to a public speaking schedule Thursday, pushing her ambitious transit plan for the city of Nashville.

Back in her office, NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked Barry about the TBI and Metro Council inquiries.

"Did you anticipate that it might come to this?" we asked.

"Honestly," she responded. "I welcome any investigation into this. I didn't know what was going to happen. But, clearly, any investigation I welcome."

The mayor said that, when it comes to the affair, she wants to be fully transparent about her use of taxpayer money.

"I want the records to be open," she added.

"I want them to be out there so that people can make their own decisions. But clearly the TBI is going to do this investigation, and that's what is going to happen."

Barry said she's instructed her personal attorney to fully cooperate with the TBI.

"He will work with them and figure out what's going to happen next," she said.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked, "Are you prepared to write a check if there's anything that's remotely questionable?"

"I will own any of this as this investigation goes forward," Barry answered. "I've said that from the very beginning. Anything that I need to remedy anything, I will make that the reality."

In the end, she hopes Nashvillians will forgive her for her moral and ethical failure, while giving her credit for fully cooperating with the investigations.

NewsChannel 5 asked, "At the end of the day, what do you think it will show?"

Her answer: "I think it's going to show that I didn't use taxpayer dollars in any way that wasn't appropriate. I absolutely think that's what it's going to show."

Her contention has been that the use of police security while on the road was justified, even encouraged by the police chief.

The final verdict, she knows, will be with the people of Nashville.