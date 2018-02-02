Nashville Mayor's Lawyer: There Are No Other Affairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's attorney insists she has not engaged in any other extramarital affairs.

Ever since Barry's admission Wednesday of a two-year relationship with her police bodyguard, rumors had circulated in local political circles and on social media. Some news outlets, according to the mayor's attorney, had been pursuing rumors of "inappropriate relationships with multiple Metro employees."

Barry's lawyer, former U.S. Attorney Jerry E. Martin, sent a letter Friday to various news organizations.

"The Mayor has been fully forthcoming about her relationship with Sgt. Rob Forrest," Martin wrote.

"There are no other inappropriate relationships, and any allegations or implications otherwise are patently false."

Martin threatens potential legal action if news organizations publish such allegations.