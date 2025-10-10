Nashville police chief says National Guard isn't needed here amid Memphis deployment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Police Chief John Drake is keeping an eye on the National Guard deployment in Memphis.

Drake said on Inside Politics that "it's unprecedented" that troops are being sent to American cities to deal with crime and emphasized there is no need for deployment in Nashville.

"Nashville is not Memphis, and I'm hoping they look at us and say crime is significantly down and they won't come here to do some of the things they are doing," Chief Drake said.

He said he is aware some politicians including GOP State Rep. Andy Ogles, a representative Nashville, who are encouraging the National Guard's presence.

We don’t just need the National Guard in Memphis, send them to Nashville. Comrade O'Connell is using the city as an outpost for international gangs to set up shop in our neighborhoods.



Punish criminals and the Mayors who work for them. — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) September 3, 2025

"We haven't had any conversations [about the Guard coming to Nashville.] The Governor hasn't had any conversations with us. He oversees the National Guard. I don't think the President is looking to send people now," Chief Drake said.

While Chief Drake said crime is down in Nashville, one area where he's concerned is juvenile crime.

Teens are repeatedly stealing cars—and guns from cars.

He said he is frustrated that burglars are arrested but then put back on the streets with few consequences.

"Even for violent crime they are being released. Some may commit attempted homicide and spend six months, and they are back out. It happens over and over, but the system has to looked at, overhauled," Chief Drake said.

He called for more mentors or even probation officers to oversee juvenile offenders.

He said juvenile court judges and prosecutors need to hold kids more accountable.

"No one wants to hear a juvenile has been arrested and the key thrown away, but we have to find a way to stop them from repeat offending in a lot of these crimes," Chief Drake said.

He also pushed for license plate readers, but the Metro Council has not approved them.

Council members are concerned license plate readers could violate people's privacy and be used inappropriately by federal law enforcement.

"We gave the council everything they wanted here. We gave them the kill switch if license plate readers were used in any way that wasn't their standard, then they could stop it," Chief Drake said.

