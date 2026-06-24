NES ice storm review finds delayed response, tree trimming failures and poor emergency response plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service delayed calling for outside help after a January ice storm, leaving customers without power 2 to 5 days longer than necessary, according to an independent review of the utility's response.

The largest wave of outside utility crews did not arrive until 8 days after the storm.

The review also found NES was far behind on tree trimming and did not have a plan to give customers estimated restoration times.

The ice storm left half of NES customers without power for up to two weeks.

Many of the findings in the 133 page report released today had already been uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

The January ice storm left more than 230,000 customers without power. It was not fully restored for nearly two weeks.

NES CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin said the utility is learning from its response.

"We have taken active steps, as you heard this morning," Broyles-Aplin said after the NES Power Board meeting in which the report was released.

The review confirmed NES did not have a plan to give customers an estimated time of restoration, which made it difficult for people to make alternative plans.

NES says it now has a better system in place.

The review also found significant problems with tree trimming. Trimming decreased more than 50% over the five years before the storm, "despite continued growth of the electric distribution system."

Broyles-Aplin said "2025 is where we really fell behind on tree trimming. So we were 800 miles behind on a 4,600 mile trim cycle. We have remedied that."

Despite calls from some members of the Metro Council to fire Broyles-Aplin, she remains in her position. When asked whether anyone would be held accountable for the response, she pointed to the storm's historic scale.

"As we've discussed, this was the largest storm in history. So it was unprecedented, and even with small storms there are lessons to be learned coming out of that," Broyles-Aplin said.

She said everyone at NES has taken responsibility and that the utility is working to improve. When asked whether personnel changes could be coming, she left the door open.

"We really haven't had a chance to look at — do we have the right people in the right seats," Broyles-Aplin said.

When NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked whether that review might be coming, she said, "We're always in a state of ensuring that we're better serving our customers by making sure we have the right people in the right seats."

The review also found NES had not held an Emergency Response Plan exercise since 2024, and that exercise did not even address an ice storm. It focused on a cyber attack.

The review praised NES for avoiding serious injuries during the storm response.

The Mayor's Winter Storm Commission has not issued its final report.

Mayor O'Connell said, "This is how accountability works: identify the gaps, commit to solutions, execute with transparency and report progress. Nashville is doing that together."

Mayor O'Connell also announced a new nominee to serve on the NES Board.

Jaz Boon would replace Anne Davis, who is rotating off the board after five years.

O'Connell said he looks "forward to the perspective Jaz will bring through his experience working with NGOs and all levels of government, and his expertise in environmental law."

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