New evidence may link mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson to white supremacist harassment campaign

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — New evidence uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates may link controversial Franklin mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson to a white supremacist effort to harass her critics.

This latest twist began when a woman who is one of Hanson's most persistent critics went to a campaign event Friday night to confront the Franklin alderman. Before the night was up, white supremacists — who were not at the event — would be using a screenshot the woman shared with Hanson to attack the critic.

"Is there any other way that this group could have grabbed that image?" NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked Peggy Kingsbury.

"Absolutely not," Kingsbury responded. "I've not shown that specific image to anyone but that night to Hanson and campaign supporter Valerie Baldes."

"So it had to have come from either Ms. Hanson or someone associated with her?" NewsChannel 5 continued.

"Correct."

Kingsbury and her husband Paul attended a Hanson meet-and-greet in their Franklin neighborhood when, video shows, Baldes attempted to intercept them.

"I'm walking towards the meet and greet," Peggy told the Hanson supporter.

"Are you?" Baldes asked.

"Yes."

"Yes? What would you like to talk about?"

"Oh, I want to talk with the candidate, not with you."

"It seemed casual except for the fact that this woman walked immediately walked up and wanted to intercept us," Paul Kingsbury observed.

"I'm part of the campaign — I would love to speak with you," Baldes told the Kingsburys.

"I'm sure you would," Peggy answered, "but I want to ask her about some issues."

Valerie pressed, "Ok, what issues would you like to talk to her about?"

"I'll speak with her about that," Peggy continued.

"Who's her?" Valerie wanted to know.

"Gabrielle Hanson."

"Yes, Alderman Hanson — who's running for mayor."

And the evening would only get more bizarre.

Peggy Kingsbury attempted to ask Hanson about the white supremacists who had escorted her and her husband to last week's candidates forum.

Those same characters later made derogatory posts on social about people perceived to be Hanson's critics.

They posted a picture of Peggy Kingsbury, along with her home address.

The social media post ended, "It's about time that her and her kind were silenced."

Telegram Lewis Country Story Post about Peggy Kingsbury

"They were threatening me," Peggy said. "The only connection that I would ever have any reason to have with that group of people would be because of her. They shouldn't even know my name, they shouldn't even know I exist."

"Did you suspect that either she or her campaign was behind those harassing messages?" NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked.

"I didn't know," Peggy responded.

Paul Kingsbury said he was skeptical.

"I didn't think these threats were emanating directly from Gabrielle Hanson, but I thought she needed to know [that] these people that you seem to be connected with are threatening my wife."

Then, as Valerie shot video of the exchange, Peggy pressed Hanson for answers.

"Are you aware that your friends, the white nationalists, have threatened my life?" Kingsbury asked Hanson.

"No, I don't. They are not my friends, for starters, Peggy," Hanson replied.

"Are you aware that your associates or the people who claim to be your friends..."

"They are not associates."

Hanson denied the white supremacists were there to provide security for her, as they claimed, saying she had her own security.

"I've got all I need," the Franklin alderman and mayoral candidate insisted.

Paul Kingsbury interrupted, "It is true though that these guys did threaten her."

"Do you have that in writing? You can send that to me," Hanson said.

Peggy shot back, "Oh, I absolutely do."

Hanson said, "Send it to me."

"When we are done recording, I'll show it to you," Peggy said.

"You can send it to me — email me," Hanson continued.

Peggy asked, "How would I send it to you?"

"Well, you can show, show it on here — show her," Hanson said, pointing to Baldes' camera.

That's when the Kingsburys say Valerie snapped a pic of the white supremacist post, alongside Peggy's email.

"I heard Gabrielle say something like: 'Can you get a still? Can you get a still shot of that?'" Paul Kingsbury remembered.

A short time later, Peggy's photo appeared in a post from Brad Lewis, the white supremacist figure who had arranged the show of support at the Franklin candidates forum.

Telegram Lewis Country Store and Tennessee Active Club posts about Peggy Kingsbury

Lewis taunted Kingsbury in the Telegram: "Well..well..well. One of our critics must be scared."

It ended, "This ain't your revolution no more. We're taking over from here. Hail Victory."

"Exactly what I held up was on Telegram with the new threat information," Peggy Kingsbury said.

It's an experience that the Kingsburys say has made them more cautious, but more determined.

"What has that done to your comfort level?" NewsChannel 5 wanted to know.

"We're not comfortable with it," Paul said, "but we do feel like every citizen has a role in democracy."

Peggy agreed.

"There is no reason that my name and address should be known to any Nazi in the United States anywhere. And it's known because I got involved in a political process. I got involved in democracy."

Hanson did not respond to NewsChannel 5's request for comment.