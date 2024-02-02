New Millersville city manager claims deleted files, wrongdoing before her tenure

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Millersville has been roiled in controversy for months, and the start of February is no exception.

Millersville recently fired its city manager, city attorney and city police chief. NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered that the city’s top cops were not certified, but still worked full-time hours.

Its new City Manager Tina Tobin claimed she came into the position with multiple files deleted from the manager's office. Her resume obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates shows she has no prior experience as a city manager elsewhere.

Given her speculation of deleted files, Tobin hired a forensic auditor to look into what she called a "mass deletion of files." She said the auditor also said there had been a mass deletion of text messages.

"In addition to the concealment and destruction of city files, Ms. Tobin also learned that attempts had been made to access and surreptitiously monitor Ms. Tobin's office computer," city leaders said in a statement provided to NewsChannel 5 Investigates. "These issues raise serious concerns about illegalities taking place at the city, which is still under investigation."

Those deleted text messages pointed Tobin in the direction of firing now-former police chief Rob Richman. Richman and some city leaders said there was no explanation. Richman was first sworn in as chief last month after former police chief Melvin Brown resigned.

"In-state candidates were not considered by the prior City Manager, who failed to mention that there were several controversies involving Mr. Richman while he was in Texas," leadership wrote. "Mr. Richman was sworn in on Dec. 23rd, and an article exposing numerous incidents that happened during his administration was posted later that same day. Text messages from the prior City Manager demonstrate that he was aware of these issues but did not disclose them."

The city has now hired Bryan Morris as chief and Bryant Kroll as city attorney.