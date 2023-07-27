Millersville top cops to step down after a NewsChannel 5 investigation

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millersville Police Department's top leadership will step down, with the police chief and assistant police chief putting in their two-week notice.

This comes just days after the Tennessee POST Commission said the department was operating illegally for staffing full-time officers Chief Melvin Brown and Assistant Chief Glenn Alread who weren’t certified.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates has followed this story from its inception.

Investigators with the POST Commission were told to go back to Millersville and take a closer look at timesheets to see if either Chief Brown or Assistant Chief Alred were working full-time. Neither of these men is certified by the state, which would make it illegal to work full-time hours.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates was at the POST Commission meeting last Friday and heard investigators say they confirmed with City Manager Scott Avery that Brown was working full-time when he wasn’t supposed to.

Back in March, NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered thatAlred had made multiple traffic stops on his own without a certified officer on scene. This led to a tense meeting with POST Commissionerswhere they told both men they had to complete training for their certification which had long since expired. Both men were told they could only work part-time until this was done.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates found out on Friday that Brown had been working full-time ever since that meeting and Alred signed up for the police academy this summer but never went.

Avery told NewsChannel 5 Investigates Alred has been part-time, but investigators said they receive two to three complaints every week about Alred working full-time when he shouldn’t be.

Avery argues that they did get a waiver for Brown after he suffered an injury. The waiver was meant to give Brown more time before he began transition school in August. Avery told us the waiver made it seem as if Brown could work full-time until he reported for training.

POST officials however, said that's not how the policy is written.

It’s still too early to tell if investigators found anything when they went back to review Millersville records.

According to Alred, he says he's stepping down because of the "ongoing and relentless harassment through false allegations" directed at him and the police department.

Brown's resignation letter, says he plans to make the best of the remaining years left on his GI Bill Education Benefits and complete a post-graduate degree program.

He too says part of the reason for his departure is, "the POST Commission and other anonymous allegations regarding staff members being published by local media in out of context sound bites that would lead one to believe something is amiss despite supporting statements from a POST investigator and local District Attorney General."

NewsChannel 5 Investigates does know that POST commissioners strongly urged Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley to launch an investigation after he initially declined to prosecute.

This is the same department where officers have filed multiple discrimination lawsuits, which was followed by their last two police chiefs stepping down.

This now makes it three police chiefs who’ve resigned from Millersville since the beginning of last year.

Avery says the plan now is to have two of their top lieutenants rotate shifts as acting police chief after Alred and Brown leave the department.