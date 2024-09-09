New trial to happen in Gallatin nursing home case over pandemic death

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge has overturned the verdict in the Gallatin nursing home case, clearing the way for a new trial.

Last month, a jury found the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing negligent, but that negligence did not cause the death of Ruth Summers.

She was an elderly nursing home resident who died from COVID-19 in the early weeks of the pandemic during a massive outbreak at the facility. Clint Kelly, the attorney for Summers' family, had asked the judge in the case to review what had been presented during the trial.

On Monday, Judge Joe Thompson announced that based on a preponderance of evidence, the jury's verdict would be thrown out and a new trial granted.

There is no word yet on when the new trial will happen