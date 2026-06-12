'Ogles has betrayed us' says democratic challenger Chaz Molder who seeks to unseat controversial Congressman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democrats are focusing on Tennessee's 5th Congressional district hoping they can flip a seat in Congress.

Chaz Molder, the democratic mayor of Columbia, in conservative Maury County, is challenging controversial republican Congressman Andy Ogles.

Molder has raised more money than Ogles and is staying in the race even after recent redistricting cut half of Columbia, including his home, out of the 5th Congressional District.

"I could get mad about it or sulk over it, but I'm not going to do that because this is about the voter. I promised I was going to get in this race to defeat Andy Ogles and that is exactly what I am going to do," Molder said on Inside Politics.

Molder said Ogles has failed voters.

"I believe Andy Ogles has betrayed us. He's not done what he said he would do," Molder said.

Ogles received national attention last week after deleting a social media post declaring "Homosexuality has no place in America."

After fellow republicans denounced the post, Ogles said it was made by a staffer who was disciplined.

Molder called it the latest embarrassment.

"He spends more time on social media than he does helping the people back home. He's more worried about making national headlines for the wrong reasons instead of local headlines for the right reasons," Molder said.

The newly drawn 5th District extends to Memphis and includes a large number of rural, Republican-leaning counties in West Tennessee.

When asked how a Democrat wins in such a district, Molder pointed to his own electoral history.

"Well, I think I would point to my election as Mayor of Columbia. We won in 2018 with 60 percent of the vote. President Trump won Maury County by over 44 percentage points, so I know what it takes to win tough races," Molder said.

Molder said it will take being more than "anti-Andy Ogles" to win.

Molder opposes tariffs and the war in Iran and said that he will focus on affordability and concerns about the increasing national debt.

He said he is also prepared to address attacks on social issues.

"I am attending the same church with my wife and kids that I was raised in, in Columbia. I believe we should love our neighbors. We should live by the golden rule and should just try to bring people together instead of tear people down," Molder said.

The full unedited interview with Molder is available on Inside Politics which airs on NewsChannel 5 Plus.

It is also a podcast. Just enter Inside Politics Nashville and start listening.

Congressman Ogles has also been invited to appear on the program.

