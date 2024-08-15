'OnlyFans' cop agrees to indefinite suspension of Tennessee police certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee POST Commission agreed to suspend the certification of a former Metro Nashville police officer after allegations of misconduct.

Sean Herman was arrested this summer — one month after Metro police say they discovered an OnlyFans video where he appeared to grope a woman as part of a fake traffic stop. NewsChannel 5 Investigates later learned the video was Herman's idea. He now faces two felony counts of official misconduct for actions while on duty. He posted a $3,000 bond and was released from jail.

Herman and his attorney didn't appear before the POST commission for the meeting.

An attorney representing Metro police spoke with Herman and his attorney last night. Because there are pending charges, he agreed to enter a suspended status with his POST certification indefinitely.

Herman is due in court for his criminal charges Sept. 19.

How this story came to be

The video — titled "Can't believe he didn't arrest me" — was originally posted by a woman named "Jordin" who was sitting in the driver’s seat. A man in the passenger seat is heard telling Jordin that he knew she would be pulled over for how fast she was driving.

The man pans the camera from the back windshield where a white squad car is seen. Jordin is then heard saying, “I’m not going to get a ticket…I’m going to show him my t**s.”

Moments later, you can see an officer approach the driver’s side door and identify himself as “Officer Johnson of PD.” The video showed his police patch and his vehicle. NewsChannel 5 Investigates later learned he was on duty while creating the video.

He is then seen reaching into the car and groping Jordin’s breast before grabbing himself.

