Opry Mills says it will send $50 gift cards to customers who were turned away during recent promotion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In October, shoppers at the Opry Mills Mall were turned away after receiving a promotional flyer for a $50 gift card.

Some of those people were turned away when the mall ran out of gift cards. In some cases, that happened a week before the promotion was supposed to have ended. The fine print on the mailer did say the gift cards were only available "while supplies last."

But what made a lot of customers mad was that after being told they would not get the gift cards, the workers then tried to get the customers to listen to a timeshare sales pitch. NewsChannel 5 Investigates broke that story.

In a letter to the Tennessee Attorney General's Office this week, Opry Mills said it plans to send $50 gift cards to everyone who showed up and did not get anything.

The mall did not explain in that letter how it knows who was turned away, how many of these cards will be sent out or when they will be sent out.

We tried to find out how that all would work, but neither the spokesperson for Opry Mills nor the attorney who wrote the letter for the mall did not respond to our questions.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General's Office told us they "are always concerned when consumers receive potentially misleading information." They said even though Opry Mills said it will be sending out gift cards, that does "not necessarily indicate an end to any investigative efforts by the AG's Office.

