Recall petition started to oust Metro Councilman Jonathan Hall in District One

Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 04, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — A retired deputy Nashville fire marshal is now collecting signatures to recall District One Metro Councilman Jonathan Hall.

Charles Scott started the effort July 15 and has until Aug. 15 to collect 2,500 signatures from registered voters in that district, which covers parts of Bordeaux, Joelton and Whites Creek.

Scott cites a series of what he calls “scandals” involving Hall, including several uncovered and first reported by NewsChannel 5 Investigates as the reason for the recall effort.

Among them, $360,000 in civil penalties, Hall owes the state for dozens of campaign violations. Scott said if Hall is removed from office, he will then seek the council seat himself.

