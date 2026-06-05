Republican Charlie Hatcher challenges Ogles in Tenn.'s 5th Congressional District, calling him a 'show horse'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Longtime Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher is challenging Republican Congressman Andy Ogles in the upcoming Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th Congressional District.

Hatcher, who is a 5th generation dairy farmer, is leaning into his farming roots.

He said on Inside Politics that Ogles loves attention but fails to get things done.

"I consider myself a work horse and my opponent is a show horse," Hatcher said.

A video on Hatcher's website highlights his connection to Hatcher Family Dairy and urges voters to send a hard-working conservative to Congress.

His campaign is drawing a contrast with Ogles, who just this week deleted a social media post that declared, "Homosexuality has no place in America."

When asked if he agrees with that, Hatcher responded, "No, I don't agree with that. I mean, I think Speaker Johnson said it best when he quoted scripture. He said the Bible says, 'Love your neighbor.'"

Congressman Ogles blamed a staff member for what he called a "stupid" post and said the employee was reprimanded.

The incident is the latest controversy for Ogles, who has struggled to raise money.

Hatcher describes himself as a "pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump" conservative, but President Trump has endorsed Ogles.

He was asked on Inside Politics, "How do you explain the President's endorsement of your opponent?"

"That endorsement came out very early. It was within a day or two that I announced, and President Trump, you know, politics is politics. He had to line up his votes in Congress," Hatcher said.

Hatcher decided to stay in the race despite his home being cut out of the 5th Congressional District during the recent redistricting.

"It was a shock, but after I pondered it, you know, I've never quit anything in my life," Hatcher said.

The new district extends into Memphis but includes a large number of rural areas.

Hatcher believes that geography favors him because of his farming background.

When asked if there is any issue on which he disagrees with President Trump, Hatcher responded, "Not that I can think of."

He said he supports tariffs and the war in Iran.

He admitted this has been a tough time for farmers, but believes President Trump is using tariffs to get better trade deals for the future.

The Republican primary is in August.

You can watch the entire, unedited interview on Inside Politics, which airs Friday at 7pm on NewsChannel 5 Plus.

It is also a podcast. Just enter "Inside Politics Nashville" and start listening.

