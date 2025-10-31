Republican Matt Van Epps touts strong support of Trump in Tennessee special congressional election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Republican nominee for US Congress Matt Van Epps touted his military service and endorsement from President Donald Trump in his primary victory and believes those factors will help him beat his Democratic opponent in the special congressional election.

Van Epps is a West Point graduate who flew helicopter combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He beat out a crowded Republican field with nearly 52% of the total Republican vote.

Van Epps faces Aftyn Behn, the democratic nominee, are going head to head in a special election to fill the congressional seat vacated after republican Mark Green abruptly retired over the summer.

On Inside Politics, Van Epps said President Trump's popularity remains strong across the seventh congressional district, which includes 14 counties and many rural areas that are home to soybean farmers, who right now, are being hit hard by tariffs.

"Soybean farmers, row crop farmers are struggling," Van Epps acknowledged.

But added that he supports the President's use of tariffs.

"The president, who is the best negotiator in the world, is working to ensure we stop getting ripped off and that we have fair trade and I think in the long-term we are going to see benefits from that," Van Epps said.

He's such a strong supporter of President Trump, that he did not rule out him serving a third term, despite the the Constitution limiting US presidents to a total of two terms.

He was asked if he believes the Constitution applies to President Trump.

"The Constitution applies to everybody, but there are very deliberate processes for amending the Constitution and a pathway there, and those were built in by the founders, the framers," Van Epps said.

His opponent, State Rep. Aftyn Behn, (D-Nashville), said a key difference between the two, is she would immediately call for full disclosure of convicted sex trafficker Jeffry Epstein's files.

Van Epps said he supports the approach favored by the House Speaker and President Trump, who has told supporters there is nothing to see there.

He was asked, "The files are there, why not just release them?"

Van Epps responded, "They are taking a deliberative approach with subpoena power so they can fully investigate the situation and hold those accountable that need to be held accountable for the heinous crimes that happened."

Behn said on Inside Politics last week that affordability and reversing the cuts from the "Big Ugly Bill" would be her focus.

"If you think things are going well, I am not your candidate. If you are upset with the cost of living and the chaos of our federal and state government, then I am your candidate," she said.

Van Epps called Behn a "socialist" but said he would also focus on the economy.

"I think we are moving in a great direction, but we've got work to do. The cost of living is too high; inflation is still too high. The Republicans have advanced very sensible good solutions," Van Epps said.

He said his first bill as a congressman, if we wins, would focus on helping veterans.

Early voting starts in less than two weeks on November 12.

Election day is December 2, which is the week after Thanksgiving.

