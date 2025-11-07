Republican state senator calls SNAP funding shortage a 'major crisis' in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Republican state senator is calling the lack of funding for SNAP, also known as food stamps, a humanitarian crisis.

State Sen. Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) urged Governor Bill Lee to "find a way to protect Tennessee families from losing access to essential food benefits" earlier this week.

Governor Lee responded by providing $5 million from the state's TennCare reserves to go to food banks.

But State Senator Bailey said on Inside Politics that if the shutdown continues, the state will have to do more.

"We're not doing enough, if this federal government shutdown continues past this week, we'll have to be tapping into those reserves," State Senator Bailey said.

Some Democrats have called for a special session and pushed to use the state's large rainy day fund to provide food assistance.

But State Senator Bailey said that was not needed.

He said he's worried about the more than 20,000 people in his rural district who receive SNAP benefits.

"Mostly it's the elderly and those that are working class people, but they don't make enough to feed their family," State Senator Bailey said.

He became concerned after seeing empty food pantries prior to the government shutdown.

"I consider this an emergency crisis. Other states have already declared it an emergency," State Senator Bailey said.

He said many of his fellow republicans are also concerned.

"A lot of my republican colleagues are messaging me and calling me. They've not been as vocal as I have as far as wanting us to do more, but the support is out there," State Senator Bailey said.

He blamed democrats in Washington for the ongoing shutdown, but said it's wrong for people in Tennessee to suffer.

He said the federal government sends $146 million each month to Tennessee to provide food stamps to nearly 10 percent of the state's population.

He added that even after the government re-opens, there will be a delay in getting the money to people.

State Senator Bailey also discussed looming cuts in next year's state budget.

In budget hearings, Governor Lee has asked department heads to cut their budgets by one percent.

State Senator Bailey, who sits on the Fiscal Review Committee, said cuts from the "Big Beautiful Bill" will hit Tennessee hard.

"It's going to be about a $60 million cut in federal funding," said State Senator Bailey.

He said the largest cut is $30 million forTemporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.

There are also cuts for disability funding.

"We have to decide, the Governor and legislature have to decide, if we want to continue those programs and if we want to continue those programs then we will have to allocate the dollars to be able to pay them," State Senator Bailey said.

He said Republicans won't increase taxes, so it would mean cuts to something else.

You can see the full interview on Inside Politics which premieres at 7pm Friday on NewsChannel 5+ and throughout the weekend.

It is also available as a podcast. Simply enter "Inside Politics Nashville" and start listening.

