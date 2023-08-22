As Covenant debate begins, Gov. Bill Lee heads to political fundraiser, then keeps driving past cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Tennessee lawmakers prepared Monday to begin debating their response to the Covenant school shooting, Gov. Bill Lee had planned to help a fellow Republican raise money for his campaign.

Apparently, that is, until he saw NewsChannel 5's cameras.

Our NewsChannel 5 Investigates team watched as special-interest lobbyists trekked to the Hermitage Hotel for the political fundraiser that, according to the invitation, was supposed to feature the governor as a special guest.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Capitol Hill lobbyists enter Gant political fundraiser

The pre-session fundraiser, scheduled four hours before the beginning of Tennessee's special session on public safety, was hosted by West Tennessee Rep. Ron Gant.

While NewsChannel 5 was there, Lee drove past our camera at the front door of the downtown hotel — and kept going.

Then, he went around to a back entrance where a member of his security detail waited to let him in through a secured door.

Lee's vehicle kept going past another NewsChannel 5 camera, suddenly turning and heading back to the Capitol.

Right after that, his advance team left.

Press secretary Elizabeth Lane Johnson chalked the behavior up to "a busy week."

"Gov. Lee wanted to stop by to support Representative Gant, but he was short on time and had to return to the Capitol," Lane said in an email.

"It's been a busy week already."

Gant, R-Piperton, denied there was anything improper about raising money before such an emotional debate.

"I usually do a fundraiser in August every year," Gant told NewsChannel 5 Investigates. "This just made sense when we were going to be here."

Lawmakers are prohibited from raising money during a legislative session, so pre-session fundraisers before regular sessions have become a Capitol Hill tradition.

SPECIAL SECTION: Revealed

Do you have information for our investigation? Email us: investigate@newschannel5.com