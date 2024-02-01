Court filing hints at new criminal investigation of former Tennessee House GOP staffer Cade Cothren

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Federal prosecutors are hinting at a new criminal investigation involving Cade Cothren, the one-time chief of staff to former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee asked a judge to reset the upcoming fraud and bribery trial for Casada and Cothren, saying that "on or about January 30, 2024, pursuant to a separate investigation, the government seized electronic devices belonging to defendant Cothren and others."

"Those devices likely contain discoverable material as to defendant Cothren ... and may contain discoverable material as to defendant Casada," the motion reveals.

Because the devices may contain privileged communications between Cothren and his legal team, a separate "filter team will need to conduct a review of Cothren's device and potentially other devices and withhold any privileged communications."

As a result, prosecutors say, the case will not be ready for trial on March 5, as scheduled. They suggest a new date in April or May.

Casada and Cothren were indicted in August 2022, charged with conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Both men — once major players in the Tennessee House Republican Caucus — have pleaded not guilty.