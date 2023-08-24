Have you seen this man? Lawmakers say Tennessee governor missing from special session talks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Day Four of Tennessee's special session on public safety, and the man who summoned lawmakers to town is nowhere to be seen.

Now, both Republicans and Democrats are asking the same question about Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee: Have you seen this man?

Lee, they say, has been no help in resolving the ongoing impasse between the House and Senate that threatens the outcome of the special legislative session called in response to Nashville's Covenant School shooting.

"I don't think he has been involved as much as he should have," said Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta.

In the House, Republicans are working through a list of bills that would still need Senate approval.

But the Senate has passed just three bills and adjourned until Monday, and Republican leaders say they don't plan to pass anymore.

Although Lee called lawmakers into the special session, those lawmakers say they have been on their own.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville: "So has anyone seen the governor?"

"He's missing," Mitchell said with a laugh.

We also asked Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville: "Where's the governor in all of this?"

"Oh, gosh, well, that's the question isn't it?" Campbell responded.

Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, said: "I can't tell you where he is or what his thoughts are."

Even the chaplain from Covenant School posted a "Silver Alert" for Lee on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Last seen before the Special Session he called," Sullivan wrote. "Bill may have a condition that wld impair his ability to man up."

A Silver Alert has been issued by MNPD for Gov. Bill Lee.

Bill is a 63y.o. white male, 5'10" tall, 185 lbs, with gray hair and grn eyes. Last seen before the Special Session he called, but is possibly in the USVI. Bill may have a condition that wld impair his ability to man up. pic.twitter.com/YxQjmJH1hA — Matthew Sully (@matthewsully) August 24, 2023

Heidi Campbell understands the frustration.

"It's disconcerting to see all these people showing up and putting their heart and hundreds of hours into preparing legislation for a special session that he called, and he's nowhere to be seen," she said.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked Campbell: "What does it say about his leadership."

Her answer: "Well, it says that he's not leading."

Lee summoned lawmakers into the special session following the Covenant shooting, but he's kept a low profile throughout the week.

His only public appearance this week was to speak to the Future Farmers of America at the state fair. Mitchell was there.

"And he did not even speak of the special session," Mitchell said. "I'm like, you've called us into town. You've got a whole audience of people you ought to be helping change their views and their minds — and you say nothing?"

On Monday, hours before the special session began, Lee was supposed to be the guest of honor at a political fundraiser at Nashville's Hermitage Hotel.

But when Lee arrived, he spotted our cameras — and kept driving.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Gov. Bill Lee's vehicle drives past NewsChannel 5 cameras at fundraising event

A spokesperson says he suddenly realized he had things to do.

After a meeting of Senate Republican leadership, we asked Lt. Gov. Randy McNally: "No word from the governor?"

"No," the Oak Ridge Republican answered.

Now, with negotiations breaking down between the Senate and the House, even Republicans say they wish they had actually seen Lee.

"That would have been a big help to the entire legislature," Bailey said.

We asked the Republican committee chairman: "Is it too late for him to get involved?"

"Well, at this point," Bailey said, "I think that it is, but you know you've got to always leave the window open."

We also heard the same criticism yesterday from the group Moms Demand Action.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked the governor's press secretary for comment on the accusations that he's been missing in action.

"I'm not sure what you're referring to," Elizabeth Lane Johnson responded by email. "The Governor has been at the Capitol every day, just like members of the General Assembly, as work continues in the special session."

