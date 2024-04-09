Republican lawmaker warns that billionaire influence threatens to turn states into 'an oligarchy'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Texas Republican is sounding the alarm about billionaires who have tried to take over politics in his state — and may have their sights set on Tennessee next.

Lobbyists for two groups pushing school vouchers — sending taxpayer money to private schools — have used the recent defeat of several Republican incumbents in the Texas legislature as an example of what could happen if lawmakers don't vote their way.

State Rep. Glenn Rogers, a conservative rancher from Mineral Wells, Texas, was one of those lawmakers targeted by pro-voucher forces.

"I'm hoping that people will begin to realize what is actually happening here, who is behind this and be able to see through the money and lies," Rogers told NewsChannel 5 Investigates in an exclusive interview.

It follows the revelation of a recording in which Americans for Prosperity lobbyist Tori Venable presses Tennessee Republican Rep. Todd Warner to vote for school vouchers, warning: "I can't protect you if you ain't on the right side of this."

The Marshall County Republican said he took Venable's statements as "a threat." Venable dismissed it as just being "a fact," instead of a threat.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates noted to Warner, "Americans for Prosperity, they're backed by the Koch Brothers network."

"Billionaires," the incumbent lawmaker answered.

"Billionaires. So when you don't vote with Americans for Prosperity, you're risking billionaires coming after you."

"It is definitely big money trying to control government. That's the best way I can explain it."

Talk radio's Matt Murphy, in an interview with Venable, mocked such concerns.

"Apparently you have billionaires backing you and, according to Phil Williams, that's a bad thing," Murphy said.

And House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, told reporters, "It's not a story."

"We get threatened all the time to vote. For if you don't vote for this, we're going to do this. That's politics," Faison said. "I've never been up here a year, not one session, where somebody hasn't said, 'Hey, we're watching how you vote on this. If you don't vote on this, we're going to find a primary opponent for you.'"

One of those pro-voucher groups, American Federation for Children Victory Fund, is touting its success in defeating voucher opponents in the Texas Republican primaries and hinting that Tennessee could be next.

A political earthquake rocked Texas Super Tuesday.



77% of the incumbents we targeted for voting against school choice lost outright or were forced to runoffs.



School choice was the main dividing line in all of these races.



Taking out a sitting legislator is the hardest thing… pic.twitter.com/K5rckcn647 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 28, 2024

Among that fund's recent donations: $3.5 million from TikTok billionaire Jeff Yass and $1 million from billionaires Betsy and Dick Devos.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates told Glenn Rogers, "Some of the school choice advocates to use their term have said that this was a referendum on vouchers."

"Well," he responded, "it was a referendum for a few billionaires that want to private and destroy out public schools, but it really wasn't a referendum for the voters in my district."

Rogers brought strong conservative credentials into his race for re-election.

While Make Liberty Win — a dark-money group with ties to Americans for Prosperity — did target him with a voucher-related message, Rogers said it was one of the few on the topic.

Rogers held up a stake of attack mailers sent into his district by special interests.

"This one specifically said that I had voted to give myself a pension, which did not happen," Roger said, holding up a mailer sent by a group tied to Texas billionaires Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks.

"It has me and Nancy Pelosi on the back. So they like to photoshop Democrats on there with me, as well."

Those same billionaires were tied to another group that sent out another mailer attacking Rogers.

"Says that I voted to give Democrats control of the Texas border, obviously a ridiculous statement and a complete lie."

Even Texas Governor Greg Abbott attacked Rogers on "border security issues."

Abbott's efforts to oust voucher opponents was also financed by billionaire Jeff Yass with a separate $6 million donation.

"To say that billionaires don't have anything to do with this is ludicrous. They're in control of our state right now," Rogers said.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked, "And if this trend continues with billionaires having this much influence, what happens to our Republic."

"Well, it's really no longer a Republic. It's an oligarchy."

Americans for Prosperity's campaign fund has recently loaded up with $50 million in contributions from Koch Industries and a related group, Stand Together Chamber of Commerce, plus another $15 million from the billionaire Walton family of Walmart fame.

As for Republicans here facing pressure from billionaire-backed groups, Rogers invoked the memory of the former Tennessee governor who helped lead the fight for Texas independence.

"This is a Texan telling you to follow the example of Sam Houston and do right and risk the consequences. And that's what I did and that's what we all need to do."

Pro-voucher groups say their polls show that "school choice" is overwhelmingly favored by voters.

But the poll results often depend upon how the questions are asked, and come election time, these groups use all sorts of techniques to demonize their opponents, rarely giving voters a clear choice about whether or not to send your tax dollars to private schools.

