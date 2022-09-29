REVEALED: Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools withdraw requests to open in Tennessee

American Classical Education — a group set up to create a network of charter schools affiliated with Hillsdale College across Tennessee — has withdrawn its applications to open schools in Madison, Montgomery and Rutherford counties.

This follows months of controversy since Gov. Bill Lee announced a "partnership" with the ultraconservative Michigan college during his State of the State Address in January.

ACE's application had been rejected in all three counties, and they faced a contentious appeal next week before the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission, which could have overruled the local school boards.

"We made this decision because of the limited time to resolve the concerns raised by the commission staff and our concerns that the meeting structure and timing on Oct. 5 will not allow commissioners to hear directly from the community members whose interests lie at the heart of the commission’s work," board chair Delores Gresham wrote in a letter to the commission.

"ACE requested a delay to address concerns and clarify confusion and misconceptions raised by commission staff in each of the public hearings earlier this month, but understand that request could not be accommodated.

"Additionally, we heard from many parents and students who are on fall break during the newly reformatted commission meetings scheduled for Oct. 5. They expressed concern that they would not be able to speak and make their voices heard. We share their concern that the voices that really matter - the parents and students in these communities - would not be able to attend.

"ACE appreciates the time and effort spent by the Commission and Commission staff on these appeals and your professionalism throughout this process. We remain committed to empowering parents and students to have access to high-quality public schools of choice."

The letter from the group is posted below.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

SPECIAL SECTION: Revealed

Do you have information for our investigation? Email us: investigate@newschannel5.com