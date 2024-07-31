REVEALED: School vouchers are on the ballot in GOP primaries, but voucher advocates won't tell you

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When voters go to the polls Thursday, school vouchers will be on the ballot in some Republican legislative primaries, but the people pushing the idea of giving taxpayer money to private schools aren't talking about that issue.

In fact, school vouchers have become a stealth issue for 2024. Because vouchers are such a hotly debated issue, the special interests pushing them are looking for other hot-button issues to help elect their candidates to the state House and Senate.

One TV ad talks about "Joe Biden destroying our country."

Another talks about politicians who "let woke liberals hijack our kids' schools."

Yet another talks about crime, declaring: "Murderers and rapists should be in prison."

"Nice to illegals, but so wrong for Tennessee taxpayers," one TV ad declares.

"But none of the messaging talks about school choice," said veteran Republican operative Gary Humble. "All of that, in general, is concerning, I think, because voters deserve to understand who and for what purposes their elections are being influenced."

Humble was among those who helped defeat Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher plan back in the spring, but now voucher proponents are fighting back.

An ad for Montgomery County House candidate Aron Maberry said he "will stop liberals from inviting lawbreakers to Tennessee."

Two Republican opponents — who have expressed reservations on the voucher issue — are described as having a "liberal plan."

So far, groups pushing school vouchers have spent $4.5 million to elect their own slates of candidates, according to data reviewed by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

The biggest spender of that, putting down nearly $3 million, was the so-called School Freedom Fund. That's an arm of the out-of-state Club for Growth.

"Club for Growth is supposed to be a conservative PAC," Humble said. "Yet, they are spending money in Tennessee, willing to destroy some of the strongest conservatives on every issue except for this one. They want this one issue so badly."

In an email statement, David McIntosh, president of School Freedom Fund, said: "School freedom is the civil rights issue of our generation, and you can no longer call yourself a conservative if you oppose it."

As a result, one of the most conservative members of the state Senate, Frank Niceley, R- Strawberry Plains, is dubbed by the group as "liberal Frank Niceley."

"Sen. Frank Niceley is a liberal who voted to oppose school freedom and support in-state tuition for illegal aliens," McIntosh added.

On the issue cited by the group, Niceley voted in 2015 for a bipartisan bill to allow undocumented immigrants to get in-state college tuition if they had graduated from Tennessee high schools and were in the process of applying for legal immigration status.

Gary Humble called the claim about Niceley being liberal "absurd."

"In fact, out of 33 senators, I certainly have five that I count on as pretty strong conservatives — and Frank is one of them," he added. "He is one of the most conservative, actually."

In fact, any Republican who supports traditional public schools is accused of "siding with Democrats"

In Williamson County, Brian Beathard opposes the governor's voucher plan and has been endorsed by the county's leading elected officials.

But Club for Growth is backing Lee Reeves, claiming "he'll keep Tennessee income tax free."

Tennessee's Constitution already prohibits a state income tax.

Altogether, pro-voucher groups have spent $914,000 to try to help Reeves beat Beathard, as well as Republican Michelle Foreman, who Humble is backing.

"This is something that voters should pay close attention to," Humbled said. "Anytime that a candidate will potentially succeed in an election due to that kind of money from special interests, it should be concerning."

In a statement, Reeves said: "Throughout this campaign, I have made my position clear on a number of important issues including school choice, which is part of the Republican Party platform. I cannot speak for the actions or intentions of any other groups."

While such candidates often talk about "school choice" and some of the ads make passing references to "education freedom," none mention the word "vouchers."

"I don't think a pro-voucher message necessarily is yielding the results that they want to see," Humble said. "So if they want to get a candidate that is going to vote their way on vouchers, they have to figure out another issue to message in order to get the voter there."

NewsChannel 5 Investigates noted, "And, yet, if they succeed in electing one of these candidates, they'll claim it's a vote for vouchers."

"Oh, absolutely, they'll have won the day," Humble said mockingly. "Clearly if that candidate wins, it's all about vouchers."

In the end, we had just one more question:

"Do you think it's going to work?"

Humbled paused, ""Hmm. I'm going to hate giving this answer."

"But knowing the way that elections tend to go and knowing how heavily influenced people are by what they see, I think in a lot of cases it is going to work."

None of the voucher proponents would go on camera and answer our questions, which may be an indication that they are not quite as confident about vouchers being an issue that resonates with voters.

Meanwhile, public education advocates are not putting up the money to respond.

So far, the Tennessee Education Association has spent just $118,000 — which is practically nothing next to the $4.5 million dollars spent by pro-voucher groups.

