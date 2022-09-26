REVEALED: Written public comments show strong opposition to Hillsdale charter schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Written public comments submitted to the state Public Charter School Commission reveal widespread opposition to the three Hillsdale College-affiliated charter schools that are requesting permission to open in Tennessee over the objections of the local school boards.

In Rutherford County, opponents of the taxpayer-funded schools outnumbered supporters by a four-to-one margin, while the differences were less stark in Madison and Montgomery counties. There was evidence on both sides of organized efforts to solicit submissions to the state board that will decide the fate of all three schools.

Written comments were allowed following public hearings in all three counties.

Supporters of the American Classical Academy included parents who say their children have been failed by traditional public schools, while opponents argued that Hillsdale-affiliated schools are not equipped to help children with special needs.

"I am very concerned that our public educational system is deteriorating and getting worse as the years pass," Janet Andreichuk said in a submission regarding the Montgomery County application. "Unfortunately, my 11-year-old grandson, a fifth grader, has become a victim of this deteriorated system. HE CAN'T READ!!! His reading problems have been known for years by the school and his teachers, but his problem has not been solved."

Mike Rose/WTVF Hillsdale College's 1776 Curriculum

Parent Caleb Ensley wrote, "The county needs more options for parents outside of the overcrowded public schools, submitting to failing and poor policies from the CMCSS school board. In fact, we need an American Classical Academy, and I would gladly enroll my children in this school."

In Rutherford County, Joshua Thibodeaux wrote: "At a time when Rutherford Co can't build schools fast enough and our students are in portable classrooms, why would you not allow another option? Competition in the marketplace favors the consumer, and right now, RCS has no competition. I ask the members of the board, who voted to deny, what are you afraid of? Losing power or money? Or both?"

Maurice Young agreed.

"Now is the time to open up the school system for my tax dollars to go to a private school, which will force Rutherford County schools to listen to what the parents want and need for there (sic) children not the government to decide what is 'best' for my child."

Some of the comments were inexplicable.

"I am shocked and appalled that our Rutherford County school system would refuse a charter to a school based on a science-based belief that girls are girls and boys are boys," Patrece McCrary wrote. "Parents who do not wish their children to be taught this do not have to send their children to this school."

It is not clear what McCrary was referencing.

On the other hand, Rutherford County Commissioner Hope Oliver argued, "Hillsdale is merely taking public money to privatize and segregate schools. They have no interest in diversity, equity, or inclusion as evidenced by their lack of curriculum planning for special-needs populations."

Ryan Trahan, a parent and research professor at Vanderbilt University, noted that "Rutherford County Schools are among the very top performing schools in Tennessee."

He also took exception with comments by Larry Arnn, the Hillsdale president, that public school teachers come from "the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges."

Provided Gov. Bill Lee and Hillsdale College's Larry Arnn

"We do not want ACAR/Hillsdale here," Trahan wrote. "Indeed, few, if any, parents would or should elect to have their tax dollars diverted to the unserious boondoggle that is ACAR/Hillsdale. Although Hillsdale President Arnn has been loose-lipped in expressing his strange feelings of academic superiority (from his perch at Hillsdale?), he appears in need of basic remedial schooling to understand the data that conflicts with his dogma. The reality is that public school teachers perform in Rutherford County, and the results prove it."

Rutherford parent Liz Chandler wrote that Arnn's "philosophy and discourse is truly toxic, and he and his associates are not to be trusted. Are there even enough students that would want to attend this proposed school? People in Rutherford County are disgusted by Larry Arnn and want NOTHING to do with Hillsdale and its subsidiaries."

Holly Anderson added, "Dr. Larry Arnn has been disrespectful to our Tennessee teachers. We cannot ignore this- much less reward it. This was a reflection of his lack of character which extends to Hillsdale and the American Classical Academy which will be funded and run at least in part by Hillsdale employees."

In Montgomery County, retired teacher Karen Pendergrass said she was "appalled" by Arnn's words.

"He is greatly mistaken when he states that anyone can teach," Pendergrass said.

"One-quarter of the schools in Montgomery County are reward schools. The district earned an advancing designation. We are not a failing district and do not need a charter school. There is no evidence that charter schools outperform public schools. There is more evidence that charter schools do poorly compared to public schools. Charter schools would siphon badly needed money from public schools."

Rutherford County's Timothy Hinote was more forgiving of Arnn.

"Have you never made a comment in bad taste or that you regret?" Hinote asked. "Were Arnn's comments in poor taste, absolutely, but are they worth penalizing the students? Are you willing to let the comments made by one man, and hurt feelings, prevent children from receiving a chance at a high quality classical education?"

Critics also took aim at Hillsdale's curriculum.

Montgomery County parent Suzanne Butler argued, "While there is always room for improvement, teachers are NOT indoctrinating the kids. It's all they can do to manage to teach the curriculum as it is. There is no room for charter schools that clearly have an agenda like Hillsdale. It would be an absolute conflict of interest to invest state funds to charter schools that have a clear bias. And for Hillsdale and their proponents to suggest that public school teachers have a "woke agenda" is projection at its finest."

Educator Maurie Ponder agreed.

"Our kids do not need to be political pawns," Ponder wrote. "Children in TN shouldn't be taught using the 'woke' 1619 Project curriculum, but the 1776 curriculum is just as biased in the other direction... I don't want my children indoctrinated in ANY way, by liberals OR by conservatives! This politicization is transparent and disgusting. I want my children to learn the good of this country and the bad of this country. The TRUTH of this country. "

Rutherford parent Matthew Ramsey said, "I have experienced charter schools before I moved here. My child received sub-par education and was immediately behind in public schools. I do not want my tax money being removed from our fantastic schools (who are already struggling) to pay for Gov Bill Lee's buddy to get rich.

"I fully oppose any movement forward with Charter Schools and I oppose the over-reaching of the Tennessee Government to go against the will of the county. We have to do better!"

Final decisions on those and 10 other charter school applications will be made by the state Public Charter School Commission when it meets October 5.

