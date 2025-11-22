School board appointee un-resigns, saying nude sex scene filmed years ago won't define her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teresa Crosslin went from what she called a day filled with joy to reliving one of the lowest points in her life within hours of being sworn in as the newest Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board member.

Hours after taking her oath, Crosslin was told the district knew about a television appearance where she appeared to have sex on camera. She abruptly resigned without much explanation, and rumors soon spread about a possible appearance on the reality show "Gigolos," which aired more than 10 years ago.

The next day, Crosslin published an article in Clarksville Now titled "I reacted out of fear," where she admits it was her in the show, but under a different name.

"Yes, the information from the initial call is true. I've never denied it happened – I just didn't comment about it when previously asked. Nearly 13 years ago, during a low point in my life, I appeared in the show referenced. We all have chapters we wish we could rewrite. Mine is now on full display. I own it. I do not hide from it. And I will not allow it to define me. I recommitted my life to Christ, and I stand today as a new creation in Him," Crosslin wrote.

Comments poured in with mixed reactions. Some praised Crosslin for her courage to speak openly, while others questioned whether someone who appeared to have sex on television was suitable for a position involving children's education.

Crosslin blamed her Democratic opponents for notifying county commissioners in what she believes was a politically motivated attempt to intimidate her out of what was already a highly-contested race.

What we know about the Showtime show is that it ran under the premise of hired gigolos making women's wildest fantasies come true. Crosslin is seen meeting up with her “trainer” as the two worked out, before stripping down and appearing to have sex.

Montgomery County Commissioner David Shelton said he's heard from those concerned about Crosslin's actions, but his primary concern involves her decision-making process.

"If you're going to resign and then un-resign, does that tell us what your decision-making is like," Shelton said.

Crosslin offered an apology for what she acknowledged may have caused public confusion.

"To the public, I apologize for the whiplash caused by my resignation and now my withdrawal of that resignation. My initial decision was made in a moment of panic and isolation. After prayer, counsel and reflection, I know I am ready and willing to serve our community with integrity, resilience and renewed purpose. Thank you for your understanding, and thank you for the privilege to serve," Crosslin said.

Shelton said making matters even more complicated was whether Crosslin was allowed to return to the same position she had just forfeited.

County officials said Friday morning that since commissioners never had time to accept Crosslin’s resignation, she gets to keep the position.

Crosslin is expected to accept her role with the school board while they wait for an election next fall.

Shelton, who voted for someone he said was more qualified for the job, told us he's staying out of moral debates. As the only gay man serving on the commission, he said he understands what it's like to have people question his capability to serve based on his personal life.

"I've had a lot of people tell me that I should resign because we don't need that kind of thing," Shelton said.

When asked for advice for Crosslin, Shelton responded without hesitation.

"Get a thick skin and don't let people push you around. Do what is right and remember who you serve," Shelton said.

I reached out to Crosslin for comment, but did not hear back. School board members directed questions to the county commission, which would only say they're reviewing Crosslin's ability to return to the school board.

This is a developing story.

If you have any more details to add or share, feel free to contact Levi Ismail at: Levi.ismail@newschannel5.com