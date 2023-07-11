Shelbyville homeless director doesn't plea to charges, almost placed in jail

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The director of a homeless shelter in Shelbyville was almost thrown in jail Tuesday morning.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first told you last month how Brenda Knight was arrested for allegedly taking advantage of the people she was supposed to be providing assistance to. Knight has run Castle Ministries in Shelbyville for several years, which at one point, ran the Open Hands men's shelter, a women's shelter and a thrift store.

When Knight appeared in court Tuesday, the judge initially revoked her bond because she refused to hire a lawyer or talk with the judge, claiming to be what's known as a sovereign citizen.

The judge later agreed to release her after she explained that she needed to move out of her home because she was being evicted. That same home has served as the organization's women's shelter.

Shortly after our initial stories and Knight's arrest, we're told the men's shelter and thrift store both closed.

Knight is charged with financially exploiting the homeless men and women at her shelter, theft and food stamp trafficking.

Shelbyville Police say not only did Knight require those who stayed at her shelters to clear out their bank accounts and hand over all of their money to her, but she also charged them a "bed fee" and insisted that shelter residents use their EBT cards, or food stamps, to buy food for the shelters.

When she appeared in court, she did not enter a plea to the charges.

When we talked with Knight last month, she did not deny collecting money from her residents nor did she deny asking residents to buy food for her program.

