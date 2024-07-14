Watch Now
NewsNewsChannel 5 Investigates

Actions

Some Tennessee state lawmakers strike partisan tones after assassination attempt

Tennessee lawmakers quickly reacted to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, with some immediately resorting to partisan talking points.
Antonio Parkinson Post.png
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jul 13, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers quickly reacted to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, with some immediately resorting to partisan talking points.

Democratic Rep. Antonio Parkinson of Memphis initially suggested the shooting might have been "staged," while House Republican Leader William Lamberth of Portland blamed "an idiot liberal with a gun."

Antonio Parkinson Tweet.jpg
Antonio Parkinson post
William Lamberth tweet.jpg
William Lamberth post

That was before anything was known about the shooter.

House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison of Cosby said responsibility lies with "the party of 'tolerance, equity and inclusion," while Democratic Sen. London Lamar of Memphis argued "the extremism of the MAGA regime has brought us to this moment."

Jeremy Faison Tweet.jpg
Jeremy Faison post
London Lamar Tweet.jpg
London Lamar post

Lamar later deleted that post.

Republicans have argued that Democrats have inflamed the rhetoric by arguing that Trump is a threat to democracy. But Trump has labeled President Joe Biden as "Crooked Joe" and claimed that "we're not going to have a country" if Biden is re-elected.

More typical was the reaction from House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. He tweeted, "As we wait for more news on @realDonaldTrump, join me in praying for him, his family and all the attendees at today’s rally in Pennsylvania."

Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Knoxville representative now running for the U.S. Senate, tweeted: "We condemn political violence of any kind, under any circumstances. We thank the Secret Service for their quick action and we hope and pray Former President Trump and others are not injured."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community