Watch
NewsNewsChannel 5 Investigates

Actions

State regulators to ask Williamson County DA to investigate former House Speaker Glen Casada

casada
WTVF
Rep. Glen Casada
casada
Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 18:30:52-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance voted Thursday to send their records on Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin, to the Williamson County District Attorney.

Regulators are also forwarding their findings on the Faith Family Freedom Fund.

The political action committee was used to attack former Rep. Rick Tillis, R-Lewisburg, during his primary against challenger Todd Warner, who took his seat in the legislature.

That PAC was reportedly run by Casada's former aide, Cade Cothren.

Earlier this month, the former House Speaker went before the Registry and denied any involvement in the controversy. That PAC came up a year ago during the FBI's investigation into alleged illegal laundering of campaign money during legislative elections. FBI agents raided the homes and offices of Casada, Cothren and others.

But at Thursday's meeting, Registry board members said there were "inconsistencies" between what they were told and information supplied to the Registry.

That investigation is believed to be ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap