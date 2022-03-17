State regulators to ask Williamson County DA to investigate former House Speaker Glen Casada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance voted Thursday to send their records on Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin, to the Williamson County District Attorney.

Regulators are also forwarding their findings on the Faith Family Freedom Fund.

The political action committee was used to attack former Rep. Rick Tillis, R-Lewisburg, during his primary against challenger Todd Warner, who took his seat in the legislature.

That PAC was reportedly run by Casada's former aide, Cade Cothren.

Earlier this month, the former House Speaker went before the Registry and denied any involvement in the controversy. That PAC came up a year ago during the FBI's investigation into alleged illegal laundering of campaign money during legislative elections. FBI agents raided the homes and offices of Casada, Cothren and others.

But at Thursday's meeting, Registry board members said there were "inconsistencies" between what they were told and information supplied to the Registry.

That investigation is believed to be ongoing.

