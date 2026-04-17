State Rep. Monty Fritts says Christian Nationalist label is not 'a negative thing' in campaign for Governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State Representative Monty Fritts hopes to be the next governor of Tennessee, but he must first win the Republican primary against well-funded opponents.

Rep. Fritts (R-Kingston) discussed his grassroots campaign on Inside Politics.

He is running against U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and Congressman John Rose, but Fritts is confident he can win.

"I do expect to win. I say that to many folks and they just kind of smile at me," Fritts said.

Fritts said his opponents are responsible for runaway federal deficits, adding that he is a true conservative.

"We are a liberty and less government platform. That's a foreign concept to most of our congressional members," Fritts said.

He said he would be different than his opponents as governor because he would lower taxes and government spending.

"I think we are practicing corporate welfare in our budgeting decisions and that is not a good thing," Fritts said.

As a state lawmaker representing the Oak Ridge area in East Tennessee, the Army veteran is opposed to school vouchers, which provide taxpayer dollars for kids to attend private schools.

He also supports eliminating the sales tax on groceries.

Fritts leans heavily on his faith and did not shy away from calling himself a Christian Nationalist, which critics argue goes against the idea of the separation of church and state.

"Often people use that as a negative term. I don't really see it that way. I am a Christian and I am America first and Tennessee first person. So if someone puts that label on me, I think that's not necessarily a negative thing," Fritts said.

When asked if non-Christians would be seen as second-class citizens and if people have the right to be non-Christian, Fritts responded.

"Sure, Absolutely. God gives us that right. We all stand before him as free moral agents," he said.

Fritts has also gotten attention for his comments on immigration.

He posted that "we are losing our culture in Tennessee and in America" and are "over immigrated."

He wrote the country should "suspend legal immigration until we can restore our cultural values."

When asked if restoring cultural values means a whitewashing of America, Fritts disagreed.

"No not at all. Because it's not just the melanin content in our skin. It's our values... those American ideals that we hold high. Many people we've allowed to come in so fast, there's not an assimilation period," he said.

Fritts wants to debate his primary opponents.

Blackburn has so far refused, despite calls from Rose, who also wants a debate.

The republican primary in the governor's race is on August 6.

The general election is on November 3.

You can see the entire interview on Inside Politics which airs on NewsChannel 5 Plus at 7pm on Friday and throughout the weekend.

It is also a podcast. Just enter Inside Politics Nashville and start listening.

