TDOT releases details on East Bank road projects including lowering a bridge and moving an Interstate exit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) held information sessions for contractors interested in bidding on two major projects connected with the East Bank Development.

One project involves lowering the James Robertson Parkway Bridge.

The other involves major changes to roads on the East Bank to make way for Oracle's new headquarters and massive 75 acre campus.

The well known Buffalo statues at the entrance to Dickerson Pike will be near a lot of the changes involving Oracle's new campus.

The work includes extending Marine Drive - near Top Golf - underneath I-24, to connect with Dickerson Pike.

It also requires re-configuring an entire Exit Ramp (Spring Street Exit) on I-24.

At today's meeting with contractors, TDOT officials said a major goal is to minimize traffic delays.

TDOT released a map with the affected roads.

The red shows the Spring Street Exit off Interstate 24 and part of Dickerson Pike that will be replaced.

They will be shifted to an area represented by purple on the map.

You can also see how Marine Drive, in blue, will go directly under the interstate to connect with Dickerson Pike.

State and Metro officials are excited about the Oracle Campus - which will feature public walking trails around a planned pond next to the Cumberland River.

The software and AI company hopes to have some buildings open by 2030.

TDOT told contractors all the roadwork needs to be "substantially" finished by June of 2029.

The other major project involves lowering the James Robertson Parkway Bridge, which is a major artery into downtown Nashville.

The section of the bridge that stretches over land on the East Bank side will be lowered by 25 feet.

The section of the bridge over the river will not be impacted.

Engineer Clint Camp told NewsChannel 5 Investigates last year that lowering the bridge makes sense for the East Bank project.

"Bringing it down to grade allows the connections and it allows the activity and it allows the potential development to thrive," Camp said.

But lowering the bridge will cause major traffic problems - and probably close the bridge for periods of time.

TDOT told contractors to submit proposals with the fewest delays possible.

TDOT said lowering the James Robertson Parkway Bridge must be "substantially finished by November of 2028."

Today's meeting was a chance for contractors to get information and ask questions.

They will submit bids soon.

We will know when construction will begin on each project after contractors are selected.

But TDOT, who is also working with Metro, has put the projects on a "fast track."

