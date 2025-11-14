Tenn. lawmaker says out-of-state PAC spent $2.5M on attack ads against him, warns future candidates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He was the target of numerous attack ads funded by an out of state political action committee.

State Representative Jody Barrett (R-Dickson) ran for the open congressional seat in Tennessee's recent special election, but he finished second to Matt Van Epps in the Republican primary.

After the primary, the head of the conservative PAC, Club for Growth, took credit for Barrett's loss and called it a warning to other candidates.

On Inside Politics, State Rep. Jody Barrett responded and said voters can now see how out of state money threatens his party and especially rural lawmakers.

Barrett was attacked because he voted against Governor Bill Lee's Education Freedom Act - also called vouchers.

"Jody Barrett voted no. He'd be another snake in the DC swamp. A slippery liberal we cannot trust. School Freedom is responsible for the content of this ad," one ad stated.

School Freedom is a subsidiary of the political action committee Club for Growth.

On Club for Growth's web site it lists support for things like limited government, school freedom even bitcoin freedom.

On Inside Politics Barrett was asked, "How much did they spend against you in this primary?"

State Rep. Barrett responded, "All told, it was over $3 million coming from out of state, about $2.5 million opposing me."

After the primary, the head of Club for Growth wrote, "I made it clear that any republican lawmaker who failed to support Governor Bill Lee's Education Freedom Act ... should expect to lose an expensive primary funded by Club for Growth."

State Rep. Barrett responded, "It's a clear threat to scare particularly rural representatives into doing whatever they want you to do."

Club for Growth displays ads they've run across the country, which target issues and candidates on their website.

They can pour millions of dollars into races like the special election in Tennessee.

"You're going to do what we want or we are going to bury you. It is a clear and open threat, and I personally think the voters of Tennessee should be aware of that," State Rep. Barrett said.

He voted against the Education Freedom Act - which provided $7,300 of state money to pay for students to go to a private school, because he said it was bad for his rural district.

"I think representatives who represent rural districts who don't have private schools as options for their students to go attend, voted against the best interest of their constituents," State Rep. Barrett said.

He cited state data that nearly 90% of the scholarships went to students in only 16 of the states 95 counties.

Those counties were also some of the wealthiest in the state.

He said state data indicates many of those who got scholarships were already in private school.

"I can't be a conservative and support fiscally irresponsible legislation that is going to put the state in a bad financial position at some point down the road if it's not doing so already," State Rep. Barrett said.

Barrett said he is home school parent who supports school choice - just not this bill.

You can see the full interview on Inside Politics which airs at 7pm on Friday on NewsChannel 5 Plus.

It is also available as a podcast - just type in Inside Politics Nashville and start listening.

