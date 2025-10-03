Tennessee families face doubled health insurance costs amid government shutdown battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTIVF-TV) — It's a battle over healthcare.

That's what democrats are calling the government shutdown.

But republicans are pushing back saying negotiations can happen when the government is reopened.

Health insurance costs will soar for hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans if no changes are made.

Republican Congressman John Rose came on Inside Politics on the first day of the government shutdown.

"I'm disappointed we are at this place and a bit surprised," Rep. Rose said.

NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall asked, "The fact that you are not even up in Washington, what does that say?"

Rep. Rose responded, "I think it says that the House is holding firm."

Rose blasted democrats for shutting down the government in order to force policy changes on healthcare.

Democratic leaders want to extend subsidies for people using the Affordable Care Act - also known as Obama Care.

The subsidies expire at the end of the year.

If they expire, hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans will see their health insurance premiums double next year according to the Tennessee Justice Center.

Rose agreed it's a concern.

"Continuing them, even for a short while, would be into the tens of billions of dollars, but I think we do have to balance that against the impact on Tennesseans who are relying in some way on those tax credits in order to maintain health coverage," Rep. Rose said.

One estimate shows a family of four earning $125,000 - who gets their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act -- would see health insurance premiums increase by $7,700 next year.

The Tennessee Justice Center estimates an estimated 265,000 Tennesseans will lose coverage completely.

Currently, more than 600,000 Tennesseans get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

"Let's have that discussion. Let's have that debate, and let's find a compromise that preserves those benefits for the Americans that need those benefits most," Rep. Rose said.

But Rose said negotiations should happen only after the government re-opens.

Earlier negotiations did not go smoothly.

As the shutdown neared, President Trump posted a fake, AI generated video on social media that showed Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero.

NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall asked, "Does that help negotiations? What do you think of that video?

Rep. Rose responded, "Well, that's not my style. But I know we live in a time where there's a variety of different ways that politicians communicate. I think it's just a lighthearted attempt to say we should be serious about it."

Hakeem Jeffries did not think it was lighthearted.

Congressman Rose is also running for Governor.

He also discussed his campaign and the fact his opponent has refused to debate.

