Tennessee lawmakers clash over NES future as Republicans threaten state intervention

The future of NES could be determined by the Tennessee legislature.

Republican lawmakers are threatening state intervention following the utility's response to the ice storm.

But the Democratic Senate Minority Leader, Raumesh Akbari (D) Memphis, said "it is too soon to talk about punitive measures."

She said on Inside Politics, "I think we need to take a step back and take a look what happened and what the failure points were."

Her comments echoed what other democrats said after republican leaders threatened to turn the public utility into a member-owned cooperative.

"This is a local issue, allow the locals to handle it," Senator Akbari said.

She was asked on Inside Politics, "Is it appropriate for the legislature to be talking about taking over a Metro utility?"

Senator Akbari responded, "I think it's completely inappropriate. We elect local leaders for a reason. This is something I think the Metro Council and Mayor O'Connell need to reflect on."

The democratic leader said republicans need to focus on the high cost of things but instead attack immigrants for problems lawmakers should be solving.

"They say they're taking our jobs. They're taking our housing. They're making our cost of insurance go up. That's fear mongering. That's scapegoating. It's not steeped in reality. I'd like to focus more on putting food on the table," Senator Akbari said.

She said the chaos in Minnesota reveals the need for ICE Agents to stop hiding behind masks.

"I think they should stop wearing masks. I think they should have to show their identification and that's because they are law enforcement officers and are acting in that capacity," Senator Akbari said.

A week earlier on Inside Politics the Republican Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, (R) Crossville, had a different response.

He was asked, "If they are just arresting people who have committed a crime, why do they have to hide their faces?"

"Well they are doing it to protect their families and their children because they are being doxed," Speaker Sexton said.

Senator Akbari disagreed, "I don't agree with this 'they should be afraid for their safety.' What about our FBI Agents and our state troopers what about them as well."

The interview also focused on Governor Lee's final state of the state address and the tight budget year.

Senator Akbari disagreed with Lee's proposal to double the number of vouchers.

She said the immigration bills being pushed by the Republican super-majority after meeting with White House officials are bad for Tennessee.

