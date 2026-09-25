Tennessee's 9th Congressional District race pits Democrat Pearson against Republican Taylor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the big races to watch in the upcoming mid-term elections is unfolding in a district that stretches nearly 200 miles, from Memphis all the way to Williamson County.

Democrat Justin J. Pearson and Republican Brent Taylor are facing off in the 9th Congressional District, and both candidates went on the attack when asked to compare themselves to their opponent.

Watch report from Ben Hall

Pearson, Taylor clash in Tennessee's 9th Congressional District race

Taylor, a state senator from outside Memphis who owns a funeral home business, took aim at Pearson's professional background and policy positions.

“My opponent, Comrade Pearson, has never had a job in the private sector. He’s never owned a business because he is promoting a $25 minimum wage, which is silly enough because businesses can’t afford that,” Taylor said.

Pearson gained national attention as one of the "Tennessee Three."

He was expelled from the Tennessee House after protesting during a special session on gun reform, but was quickly re-instated by Memphis voters.

Pearson fired back with accusations of his own against Taylor.

"I would be a congressman who listens. I'm not passing laws that benefit an industry I work in, unlike him. I don't call black children crackheads, unlike him. There's a lot of things he has done politically that have been to his own benefit," Pearson said.

They are running in a district the legislature re-drew in May to favor Republicans and split up the city of Memphis.

"They tried to re-draw the maps believing that maps vote. But they don't, people do. And I have gone to all 15 counties more than once and I met people across the district who want to see change," Pearson said.

Both candidates say prices are too high, but they differ sharply on solutions. Taylor says the answer is reining in federal spending.

"What I want to do is, I want to continue doing what I have been doing in the state senate. And that is cutting wasteful spending. We have to bring wasteful Washington spending under control. I also want to unleash American energy," Taylor said.

Pearson identified the war in Iran as the top economic driver of high prices.

"The first thing we need to do is end this endless war in Iran. It was done illegally in the first place, but that has increased gas prices for consumers substantially," Pearson said.

Taylor said he hopes the war ends soon, but expressed broad support for President Trump and declined to name a single policy disagreement when pressed.

“Well, first of all, you are asking me to throw the president under the bus. And I would more carefully say, I think it is important we support the president,” Taylor said.

Pearson said he is within 4 points of Taylor in a recent poll and challenged him to a debate.

"I want to debate Brent Taylor anytime, anyplace, anywhere because the voters deserve to hear the very different visions for the state that we have," Pearson said.

Taylor declined the debate challenge.

"Look the voters already know the choice here. The choice is competence or chaos. We don't need a debate to prove that," Taylor said.

Full, unedited interviews with both candidates are available on Inside Politics.

You can also listen to the interviews on the Inside Politics podcast. Just enter 'Inside Politics Nashville' and start listening.

