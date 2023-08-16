Should Glenn Funk face an audit of his campaign? State regulators to decide next steps for Nashville DA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Should there be an audit of Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk's campaign accounts?

That's a question that the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance will face Thursday following an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation that uncovered thousands of dollars in questionable contributions to Funk's campaign.

Staff members put Funk's campaign on the agenda for the board that regulates campaign accounts after the DA's provided a written response, essentially arguing that there may have been mistakes, but there was no wrongdoing.

"General Funk had reached out to us several weeks ago for advice and guidance on how to address several issues," said the agency's general counsel Lauren Topping.

Among the contributors Funk reported on the campaign financial disclosures, NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered $3,000 from Nashville bail bondsman Bill Tomlinson using his home address and another $2,400 the same day from a Bill "Tomlonson" — with an 'o" — using the bail bondsman's business address.

Combined, those contributions could have put him above the contribution limits set by state law.

Funk's campaign tells the Registry the second contribution should have been attributed to Tomlinson's wife.

They don't explain how the discrepancy occurred.

Then, there's the $3,200 contribution reported from the operator of a Smithville marina.

When we asked Harry Elder if he had given to Funk's campaign, he appeared puzzled.

"Glenn Funk? I don't know," he answered.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates followed up, "You don't know?"

"Deanna, my wife takes care of all that," he explained.

Elder never got back to NewsChannel 5 to confirm the campaign donation. But Funk's campaign submitted an affidavit from Elder, declaring: "I knowingly made a contribution to Glenn Funk's campaign."

NewsChannel 5 Investigates also discovered thousands of dollars in contributions connected to limo operator Tom Sturdivant, including Sedan on Demand Inc., Sturdybilt LLC and World Class LLC.

Those companies, we discovered, are not actually registered with the state.

Funk's treasurer told the Registry that those contributions have been reimbursed — but, again, there was no explanation.

"It's incumbent on candidates to know who it is that is contributing to their campaigns to make sure that they do not exceed campaign contribution limits," Topping said.

The general counsel said that Funk's campaign has tried to fix — or, at least, explain — the discrepancies we uncovered.

But whether the questions merit an audit, she said, will be up to the Registry board to decide.

"They have the authority to ask for an audit on their own motion, with or without a complaint. As you know, that's happened several times in the last few years. So, yes, that's entirely possible."

A review of General Funk's campaign financial disclosures highlights a quirk in Tennessee law.

We found thousands of dollars in contributions from limited liability corporations that share a common address.

Topping said that's perfectly legal as long as those LLCs are truly independent.

Do you have information for our investigation? Email us: investigate@newschannel5.com

