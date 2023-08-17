State agency votes to take no action on questionable contributions to DA Glenn Funk's reelection campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance voted Thursday to take no action regarding a series of questionable contributions to Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk's 2022 re-election campaign.

Board members credited Funk for quickly working to respond to questions uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates and argued that there was nothing else for them to do since no one has filed a sworn complaint alleging any violations of campaign finance laws.

"No one has complained about this in the proper manner to our board in sending a sworn complaint," said Registry member Paige Burcham Dennis.

"Without a sworn complaint, I don't see an issue here."

Funk's campaign provided the Registry with copies of cashier's checks that they said showed reimbursements totaling $7,400 to Sedan on Demand Inc., Sturdybilt LLC and World Class LLC.

There are no entities actually registered with the state to operate under those names.

Funk’s campaign provides copies of cashiers checks - not checks from campaign accounts - to show repayment of some contributions, including check to “World Class LLC.” According to the state, there is no such LLC. pic.twitter.com/8zqtTZzJkB — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) August 17, 2023

No one questioned how that money ended up in Funk's campaign coffers nor how a reimbursement would be written to a non-existent LLC.

The campaign also provided sworn affidavits from two men attesting that they "knowingly made a contribution to Glenn Funk's campaign," even though one had denied to NewsChannel 5 that he had made such a contribution and the second said he could not recall any such donation but would need to ask his wife.

In addition, no one on the Registry questioned contributions reported from a Bill Tomlinson and a Bill "Tomlonson" — with an "o" — using addresses for Nashville bail bondsman Bill Tomlinson. Together, those contributions would have placed Tomlinson above state campaign finance limits.

Funk's treasurer explained in a letter that the contribution from Bill "Tomlonson" actually should have been credited to the bail bondsman's wife, Elisha Tomlinson.

Related: NewsChannel 5 uncovers questions about campaign contributions

Do you have information for our investigation? Email us: investigate@newschannel5.com

Previous stories:

NC5 Investigates: The DA's Deals