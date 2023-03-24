Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents descend upon Nashville DA offices as investigation continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and technicians descended upon the offices of District Attorney General Glenn Funk on Friday as part of an on-going criminal investigation into the operations of the DA's office.

About a dozen TBI personnel were seen going in and out of Funk's offices in downtown Nashville. Technicians were seen using a device that, according to the manufacturer, is "designed to detect illicit eavesdropping signals."

TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine was tight-lipped about the operation.

"We can confirm TBI special agents were present today at 222 2nd Avenue North, Nashville — which includes the Office of the District Attorney General — working in an official capacity," DeVine said in an email statement.

"We are not able, at this time, to speak to the nature or scope of efforts at this location. While we understand the public’s desire for information, we must — at the same time — maintain confidentiality for the purpose of investigative integrity. At this time, we have no further information to provide."

DeVine declined to say whether the activity reflected a consensual search or was the result of a search warrant issued by a judge.

Last month, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti sent a letter to the Nashville Democrat, notifying him that his office was the subject of a criminal investigation and demanding the preservation of certain evidence.

While not precluding other areas of concern, the letter detailed a specific interest by Skrmetti's office into whether anyone on Funk's team violated the state's wiretapping statute by installing listening devices in and around the DA's office in downtown Nashville. The existence of those devices was first revealed byNewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Skrmetti's notice came the day after NewsChannel 5 revealed that Funk's team had installed cameras with microphones in areas around the DA's office capable of picking up conversations of employees and visitors who are not warned about the audio monitoring.

Funk has denied any violation of federal or state wiretapping laws, arguing that individuals coming to their offices have no expectation of privacy and comparing the cameras to Ring doorbell cameras commonly used at individuals' residences.

In addition to the wiretapping concerns, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has also revealed:



