Public Information Officer Resigns Following TBI Sex Scandal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The scandal involving the former acting TBI director's affair with a state official has now cost another person his job.

It's a scandal first revealed by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

The TBI says the bureau's West Tennessee spokesperson, Micheal Jones, resigned following an internal investigation.

That investigation revealed that Jones deleted a Facebook message sent to the TBI by the wife of former Acting Director Jason Locke.

Jones told investigators that Locke asked him to delete the message in which his wife alleged he was having an affair on the taxpayers' dime.

Here is the statement from TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine:

In accordance with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation policy, the agency placed Micheal Jones on administrative leave on June 26th, due to his potential involvement in a criminal investigation concerning Jason Locke. Upon completion of the criminal investigation last month, an internal investigation was launched regarding Mr. Jones. That investigation was concluded last week, and the findings were given to Director Rausch for his review. On August 29th, Micheal Jones resigned his position.

A Davidson County grand jury recently declined to indict anyone in connection with that scandal.

