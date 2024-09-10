They claimed a Navy veteran wasn't an American citizen. Tennessee finally gave him his Real ID.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Months after a denial and a public plight, a Tennessee veteran originally denied his Real ID finally got it on Tuesday.

I have followed David O'Connor's story since earlier this summer when the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security canceled the Navy veteran's license because he was born in Canada. But as I pointed out, O'Connor's parents were both United States citizens, which makes him an American, too.

Watch me talk to O'Connor about his previous issues in the player above.

This morning, he returned to the same driver's license center in Athens in McMinn County that had canceled his original license. And after he presented both his license and passport, O'Connor finally got his Real ID.

After I took O'Connor's plight to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Safety Commissioner, the department agreed to give him his license back — a regular driver's license. But at least he was able to drive again.

He then got a passport.

Today, he and his family told me they are happy to finally have this ID.