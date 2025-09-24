Top aide Bob Mendes leaving Mayor O'Connell’s office after leading East Bank projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF-TV) — A top aid in Mayor Freddie O'Connell's office is stepping down.

Chief Development Officer Bob Mendes announced he is leaving next month to work in the private sector.

Mendes has overseen the massive East Bank Development during O'Connell's time in office.

In a statement he said, "I'm proud of what we have accomplished in the first half of this term, including the unprecedented East Bank development agreement which will bring a true neighborhood to the East Bank."

He touted that at least 695 of the 1,500 scheduled housing units will be designated as affordable housing for 99 years.

Mendes served on the Metro Council for two terms prior to working in O'Connell's office.

As a council member he worked to reform how Tax Increment Financing works in Nashville.

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton has expressed frustration with the pace of work on the East Bank.

He said on Inside Politics that it feels like Metro does not want the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) to relocate to the East Bank.

TPAC has said it is looking for a new location after negotiations stalled.

"If you don't want TPAC just tell us. But the clock is running out and that is a huge investment by the state," Sexton said on Inside Politics.

Mayor O'Connell praised Mendes for his service to Metro government.

Here is the full statement from the Mayor:

"I appreciate the tremendous work Bob Mendes has led for the first two years of my administration, from ensuring the community's vision for the East Bank was reflected in our first development agreement, to the recently announced agreement to re-imagine the Rivergate Mall, which reflected even some of Bob's work as a member of the Metro Council to reform how Tax Increment Financing works in Nashville. Bob's legacy will no doubt be that of someone who worked tirelessly to deliver for Nashvillians, and I'm grateful he chose to spend the last two years setting a strong foundation for this administration on some of our most important work. "

Here is the full statement from Bob Mendes:

"This month marks ten years since I was first elected to serve as an At Large member of the Metro Council. Having the privilege of serving there for eight years and now in Mayor O’Connell’s administration for the last two years has been an incredible honor.

In late October, I will be leaving the Mayor’s Office to return full-time to the private sector.

I’m proud of what we have accomplished in the first half of this term, including the unprecedented East Bank development agreement [nashville.gov] which will bring a true neighborhood to the East Bank with a minimum of 1,500 housing units – at least 695 where affordability is guaranteed for 99 years. One of the Mayor’s major goals has been to make sure that our work improves the quality of life for all Nashvillians. While the East Bank captures a lot of attention, we are just as proud of the agreement we reached to re-invent the dated Rivergate mall [nashville.gov]. Same in Antioch – where we have adopted a new Master Plan for Global Mall, rezoned the property to allow for new uses, supported use of the site as a new home for our Nashville Fire Department’s headquarters, and are working to demolish the interior of the mall and plan a new transit station. We are also proud to say that the $2+ billion stadium project we inherited is on track to open in 2027. Making that happen has required intense teamwork and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Metro’s participation in that effort. My team and I have been able to move these large projects forward while also reaching an agreement to keep the Musician’s Hall of Fame at Municipal Auditorium, creating and launching the East Bank Development Authority, negotiating a new management agreement for Ascend Amphitheatre, negotiating a new fire station alongside Dolly Parton’s new hotel, working to see how we can incentivize grocery stores in food deserts, all along with keeping dozens of other projects moving forward.

I love our city, the people who live here, and the incredible people of the Metro government who work hard every day to make our city a home for all of us. Thank you for the opportunity to serve over the last decade. "

